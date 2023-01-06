Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Look: Bengals Painting Field To Honor Damar Hamlin; Bills Announce Safety Making 'Excellent' Improvements
Cincinnati takes on the Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
‘Get better soon;’ Wife of Bengals coach Zac Taylor delivers kids’ cards to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, delivered hundreds of cards from local students for Bills safety Damar Hamlin to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Damar Hamlin making ‘continued progress’, breathing on his own, team...
Damar Hamlin Tweets Perfect Reaction to Bills’ Opening Touchdown
The safety is watching Sunday’s game from his hospital bed in Cincinnati.
Indianapolis turns down NFL’s request to host AFC Championship Game
INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request from the National Football League to host the AFC Championship game later in January. As first reported by the Indianapolis Business Journal, the City has declined to host the NFL’s penultimate game due to scheduling conflicts. City officials added that the Indy convention […]
WCPO
UC Medical Center staff involved in Damar Hamlin's immediate care honored before Ravens-Bengals game
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are celebrating after their win against the Baltimore Ravens, but before the game even began UC Medical Center healthcare providers were celebrated. In an on-field ceremony at Paycor Stadium, UCMC staff that were part of the immediate response to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's...
FOX Carolina
Bills Damar Hamlin shares first photo from hospital supporting team in game
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buffalo Bills Defensive Back Damar Hamlin shared his first photo from the hospital on his Twitter account in support of the team’s game following his medical event. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.
Bills security Damar Hamlin fainted on the field, received CPR, and was then transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to the NFL, which called off the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Why do NFL teams have number ‘3’ in blue and red on their field?
NFL fields looked a bit different for week 18 of the regular season. Teams painted tributes to Damar Hamlin on their playing areas after the Buffalo Bills star's health battle. Hamlin is still in a critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing and suffering a cardiac arrest. And the...
WIBC.com
Colts Lose to Texans, Secure Fourth Pick in the NFL Draft
INDIANAPOLIS--The Indianapolis Colts finished the 2022-23 season with 4 wins as well as the 4th pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Colts closed out the season with a 32-31 loss to the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday to finish with a record of 4-12-1. “Unfortunately, we didn’t...
