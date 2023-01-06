ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
The US Sun

Why do NFL teams have number ‘3’ in blue and red on their field?

NFL fields looked a bit different for week 18 of the regular season. Teams painted tributes to Damar Hamlin on their playing areas after the Buffalo Bills star's health battle. Hamlin is still in a critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing and suffering a cardiac arrest. And the...
WIBC.com

Colts Lose to Texans, Secure Fourth Pick in the NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS--The Indianapolis Colts finished the 2022-23 season with 4 wins as well as the 4th pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Colts closed out the season with a 32-31 loss to the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday to finish with a record of 4-12-1. “Unfortunately, we didn’t...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

