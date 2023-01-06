ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Winter storm to continue bringing snow to East Idaho through this afternoon

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 5 days ago



East Idaho is being hit with a blast of winter that is forecast to continue through Friday afternoon.

The storm arrived in East Idaho's higher elevations on Thursday and by early Friday morning the precipitation was falling on the lowlands as well.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the hazardous conditions on the region's roads. As of 10 a.m. there had already been several Friday morning wrecks and slide-offs on local roads.

East Idaho's lower elevations including Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg are expected to receive an inch or two of snow Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

Up to 4 inches of snow could fall on much of the rest of East Idaho including the Malta, Rockland, Arbon, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Grace, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Wayan, Henry, Swan Valley, Palisades, Bone and Victor areas.

Other higher elevation areas including Island Park, Spencer, Driggs, Tetonia, St. Anthony and Ashton are forecast to receive up to an inch of snow Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

East Idaho's higher mountaintops can expect up to 7 to 9 inches of snow depending on the storm's severity.

Winter weather warnings are also in effect in Utah, Wyoming and Montana.

Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.

Related
Idaho State Journal

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warning declared for East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and a winter storm warning for East Idaho in response to the latest winter storm to barrel through the region. The storm arrived in parts of East Idaho on Tuesday afternoon and is not expected to exit the region until Wednesday afternoon. The weather service said the storm will create hazardous driving conditions on East Idaho's roads and motorists should "slow...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho8.com

Winter Weather Advisory: Scattered snow showers tonight and Wednesday morning

Another storm works through the region tonight, with some snow accumulations expected. Heavy snow will be possible in the mountains of extreme southeastern Idaho. Overnight, snow showers with some rain mixed in. A low in the upper 20’s with NE winds at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible for the Snake River Plain.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho starting today

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for East Idaho calling for snow and 35 mph winds. The winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting late Monday morning and continuing through Tuesday morning. More snow is possible as the week progresses so check the local forecast for updates, especially if you plan to travel. The winter weather is expected to make for hazardous driving conditions throughout...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Health West acquiring seven Bear Lake Community Health Center facilities in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming

Health West is pleased to announce they will be acquiring seven new Bear Lake Community Health Center sites. Bear Lake shares a similar mission as Health West and provides health services regardless of an individual’s ability to pay. Bear Lake Community Health Center has clinics located in Southern Idaho, Northern Utah and Western Wyoming. Health...
UTAH STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Reasons Why Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks

The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?

Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells. If you had to guess,...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

More Than a Thousand Animals Were Illegally Killed South of Idaho

Hunting in Idaho is almost required to be a resident. It isn't really, but many around the Magic Valley enjoy going out in the morning or for a few days or weeks and seeing what they can bring home. Some do it for food, some do it to escape for a few days, and some enjoy the sport and seeing who can get the biggest tag. If you don't hunt, odds are high that you know somebody that does and most likely have gone with somebody at least once. While hunting is a great activity, some rules and regulations need to be followed. Most hunters follow these rules, but there are those select few that don't and they get the bad title of being a poacher. Poaching in 2022 was high, and far too many animals were killed illegally south of Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

After longtime shuttle service on Idaho’s Salmon River closes shop, outfitters left ‘scratching our heads’

A mainstay of river trips on the Middle Fork and main stem of Idaho’s Salmon River is closing up shop. Caldwell Transportation Company is closing after 20 years of shuttling boaters of all stripes to put-ins and take-outs on the Middle Fork Salmon River and River of No Return section of the Salmon River, both of which cut through the 2.4-million-acre Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, according to a news release.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho no longer in top 10 most expensive gas list as prices at pump continue to drop across the state

Gas prices have continued their post-holiday drop, with Idaho’s average price three cents less than a week ago and 46 cents lower than a month ago. The American Auto Association reported Monday that Idaho has fallen off the top 10 most expensive gas list and currently ranks 13th in the nation for the most expensive fuel. As of Monday, the state’s average price for regular gasoline was $3.40 per gallon. The national average was $3.28 per gallon, which is six cents lower than a week...
IDAHO STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
RENO, NV
NewsChannel 36

California winter weather could impact Twin Tiers

(WENY) -- California has been experiencing heavy rainfall this winter with no clear end in sight. While atmospheric rivers are bringing massive amounts of rainfall to the west coast, local experts say it isn’t likely locally. “We are experiencing an atmospheric river,” WENY Chief Meteorologist Joe Veres said, adding,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Channel 6000

3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
PORTLAND, OR
Idaho State Journal

Local man who holds all-time record for years of public service finally retires after 64 years with ITD

POCATELLO — District 5’s Carl “Terry” Jacobsen retired Nov. 16, 2022, after a record-breaking 64 years of service to the State of Idaho, all of it in Southeast Idaho and almost all of it in the D5 Lab. The lab was renamed in his honor several years ago when he hit the 60-year milestone, at which point he was already the all-time record-holder for years of public service in Idaho. ...
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. WednesdayThe Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday. ThursdayStar Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m. There will be an open mic at Station Square,...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

This popular landscaping plant is deadly to wildlife

IDAHO FALLS — Japanese yew is an evergreen suitable for much of Idaho’s climate, which makes it attractive for landscaping. Unfortunately, it’s also deadly. Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking homeowners, landscapers, developers and nurseries to choose alternatives to Japanese yew, or other types of yew (Taxus), when they’re planting, especially in places where yew might be consumed by wildlife.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
