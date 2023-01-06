Winter storm to continue bringing snow to East Idaho through this afternoon

East Idaho is being hit with a blast of winter that is forecast to continue through Friday afternoon.

The storm arrived in East Idaho's higher elevations on Thursday and by early Friday morning the precipitation was falling on the lowlands as well.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the hazardous conditions on the region's roads. As of 10 a.m. there had already been several Friday morning wrecks and slide-offs on local roads.

East Idaho's lower elevations including Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg are expected to receive an inch or two of snow Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

Up to 4 inches of snow could fall on much of the rest of East Idaho including the Malta, Rockland, Arbon, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Grace, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Wayan, Henry, Swan Valley, Palisades, Bone and Victor areas.

Other higher elevation areas including Island Park, Spencer, Driggs, Tetonia, St. Anthony and Ashton are forecast to receive up to an inch of snow Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

East Idaho's higher mountaintops can expect up to 7 to 9 inches of snow depending on the storm's severity.

Winter weather warnings are also in effect in Utah, Wyoming and Montana.

Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.