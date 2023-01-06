ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

CB Ambry Thomas downgraded in latest injury report for 49ers

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers released their second injury report of the week on Thursday and had one notable change. Aside from players returning to practice after a day off, once play was downgraded and another was upgraded.

The details of their second injury report are below.

Did not participate

OL Aaron Banks (ankle, knee), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), LB Dre Greenlaw (back), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle, knee), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Nick Bosa and Trent Williams returned to practice after getting the day off Wednesday.

Thomas was limited Wednesday and unable to go on Thursday. The rest of this group was out for the second straight day.

Limited participation

DT Kevin Givens (knee), DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

Givens was upgraded after sitting out Wednesday and Armstead was limited for the season straight day.

Cardiinals' Thursday injury report

Did not participate

  • DL Zach Allen (hand)
  • WR Robbie Anderson (back)
  • S Chris Banjo (concussion)
  • LB Zaven Collins (calf)
  • RB James Conner (shin)
  • CB Antonio Hamilton (hip)
  • WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee)
  • DL Jonathan Ledbetter (knee)
  • QB Colt McCoy (concussion)

Limited participation

  • OL Kelvin Beachum (knee, ankle)
  • DL Leki Fotu (shoulder)
  • CB Josh Jackson (hamstring)
  • OL Billy Price (knee)
  • LB Tanner Vallejo (knee, wrist)
  • DL J.J. Watt (groin)
  • CB Marco Wilson (neck)

Full participation

  • WR Marquise Brown (wrist)
  • LB Isaiah Simmons (ankle)

