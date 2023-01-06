ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Football: Incoming freshmen most likely to see early playing time

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Texas’ 2023 recruiting class is loaded with talented prospects.

The Longhorns currently hold the No. 3 class in the nation following the early signing period.

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning headlines the class. Manning is the top prospect in the entire nation, making the highest-rated recruit Texas has landed out of high school since Vince Young.

Texas landed four total five-stars for the first time since 2010, including Manning, running back Cedric Baxter, linebacker Anthony Hill and wide receiver Johntay Cook. The staff did a great job adding to the linebacker and wide receiver rooms specifically.

With a class this talented, expect a few of the incoming freshmen to see the field in a hurry for Texas. Kelvin Banks in 2022 and Xavier Worthy in 2021 showed Steve Sarkisian and his staff are not afraid to play a true freshman from the jump.

Here is a look at five players with an excellent opportunity to contribute to the team immediately.

Five-star LB Anthony Hill

Five-star RB Cedric Baxter

Five-star WR Johntay Cook

Four-star DB Derek Williams

Four-star EDGE Colton Vasek

