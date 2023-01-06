Read full article on original website
Massie boys 1 pin shy of knocking off Bulldogs
BATAVIA — One pin. One lousy pin. That’s all that separated Clinton-Massie and Batavia in SBAAC American Division boys bowling Tuesday night at Batavia Bowl. The Bulldogs remained unbeaten (7-0) in league play with a 2,777 to 2,776 win over the Falcons. ”Losing by one pin is never...
GBK Final: East Clinton 76, Bethel-Tate 46
WILMINGTON — East Clinton racked up a season-high 76 points in a 76-46 “home” victory over Southern Buckeye Conference National Division rival Bethel-Tate at Wilmington High School Monday. The game was moved from East Clinton High School because of repairs to the gym floor caused by water...
GBK Final: Waynesville 72, Blanchester 23
BLANCHESTER — Waynesville improved to 13-2 on the year with a 72-23 win over Blanchester Monday night. The Spartans had five players score at least 11 points, with Maggie Stephenson leading the way with 13. Blanchester trailed 22-2 after one and 41-10 at halftime. It was 64-20 after three...
GBK Final: Batavia 43, Wilmington 41
BATAVIA— Late game miscues put Wilmington on the losing end of a competitive, physical battle with Batavia Monday night, 43-41. The Lady ‘Cane extends their two-game skid to three, bringing their record to 5-8 overall, 2-4 in the SBAAC American Division. They play host to the 12-1 East Clinton Lady Astros Thursday in an inter-county matchup.
Knights, Shooting Stars pick up wins at BHS
A pair of Clinton County Special Olympics basketball teams picked up wins recently. The Clinton County Knights defeated the Highland County Wildcats 37-34. The Clinton County Shooting Stars were 54-23 winners over the Wilmington Church of God IGNITE Young Adults. The games were played at Blanchester High School. “We greatly...
Red-hot Astros have record night to go 11-0
GEORGETOWN — A red-hot East Clinton boys bowling team overwhelmed Georgetown with a record-setting night at Community Lanes. The Astros had a 2,849 pinfall count for the night, a season best total, while the G-Men had 2,481. “The boys were on fire from the start,” EC coach Dale Wallace...
EC boys, girls schedules set for remainder of season
With repairs expected to begin soon on the East Clinton High School gym floor, the boys and girls basketball schedules have been updated. According to EC athletic director Jeremy McGraw, the remaining schedules are:. • Today, girls versus Bethel-Tate at Wilmington. • Jan 10, boys at Williamsburg. • Jan 12,...
Hurricane sends signed football to UCMC, Hamlin
Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during a Jan. 2 NFL game in Cincinnati, has returned to Buffalo to continue his recovery. With him, hopefully, is a piece of the Wilmington High School football program. Hurricane assistant football coach Koury Johnson, who lives in Cincinnati, delivered a signed football to the University...
Marriage licenses
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in December:. • Nathan Leland Smith, 41, a manager, and Mindy Louise Andrew, 38, unemployed,...
Grant announced by Clinton Streamkeepers
Do you have a water-related program/project in mind but have been unable to implement it due to lack of funding? The Clinton Streamkeepers has money available for water related programs/projects, large and small, in the Little Miami watershed in Clinton and Greene counties. The Clinton Streamkeepers (a 501(c) 3 organization)...
Schappacher visits Rotary Club
Butch Shappacher, of Schappacher Farms, recently spoke to The Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the meeting room at Clinton Memorial Hospital. Shappacher said that what once started as a hobby, Butch and Sherry Schappacher began Schappacher Farms in 1994, located in Mason, Ohio. In the summer of 2016, Butch, Sherry, their son AJ and his wife Bethany purchased what was formerly known as “Oak Lawn Farm,” a picturesque 50-acre farm located directly on State Route 73 just outside of downtown Wilmington in the heart of Clinton County.
WC to host community Martin Luther King Day program
WILMINGTON — Music, inspirational words and an expressed appreciation of a great American will be the order of the evening when Wilmington College again holds the community Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. The event is free of charge...
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
City elevator gets an update
The elevator at the City Municipal Building is getting an update. City of Wilmington officials told the News Journal the elevator updates started Monday and would take about two to three weeks. Officials also advised departments on the second floor will accommodate on the first floor if they were unable to use the stairs.
Steed named commissioner president
Kerry Steed was named Clinton County Commissioner president during the commissioners’ first meeting of 2023 on Monday. “Serving the public as President of the Board of Commissioners is the highest honor of my career,” said a statement from Steed. “Putting the community first and working with my fellow Commissioners to implement county wide Broadband, expand Economic Development Opportunities, and satisfy the needs of the taxpayers are my top priorities for 2023.”
Joyce speaks at Rotary Club meeting
Todd Joyce, of Joyce Photographer, recently spoke to The Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH meeting room. Joyce said his company does still and motion photography at his studio and across the country. Joyce said they travel anywhere and can arrange production all over...
‘Real Change Wilmington’ launches community resource list
WILMINGTON — Dustin Pearce and his team at Makeshark Website Marketing in downtown Wilmington have launched “Real Change Wilmington” — an online and print resource created to help empower individuals in need and educate the community on topics like addiction recovery, housing, child care, and more.
One seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash
WARREN COUNTY — On Sunday at 6:26 a.m., members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (Lebanon and Wilmington Posts) and the Clinton Warren Joint Fire District responded to a two-vehicle accident. The accident took place on I-71 southbound near the Clinton and Warren county line. Sgt. Robert Burd, of...
Wilmington Police Department reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 59-year-old Blanchester...
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 48-year-old Wilmington male for alleged drug paraphernalia and...
