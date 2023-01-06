ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Basketball: Early candidates to replace Chris Beard

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hlv7M_0k5r2ikP00

Texas officially parted ways with men’s basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday following his arrest on assault charges early in December.

Athletic director Chris Del Conte wrote in a press release:

“This has been a difficult situation that we’ve been diligently working through. Today I informed Mr. Beard of our decision to terminate him effective immediately. We thank Coach Rodney Terry for his exemplary leadership both on and off the court at a time when our team needed it most. We are grateful he will remain the acting head coach for the remainder of the season. We are proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, who throughout this difficult time have continued to make us proud to be Longhorns,”

Assistant coach Rodney Terry is set to take over in an interim role for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season. Terry is 4-1 as the head coach this season for the Horns.

Texas is one of the top head coaching jobs in the nation. Whoever lands the Longhorns’ job will have no shortage of resources, such as a talent-rich state to recruit, top-of-the-line facilities and great alumni support.

Expect university administration to swing for the fences once it comes to making its next hire.

Here is an early look at a few candidates to replace Chris Beard as Texas’ basketball coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW7fG_0k5r2ikP00
Brian Bahr/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xI4O_0k5r2ikP00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxJHm_0k5r2ikP00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RS094_0k5r2ikP00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wja6d_0k5r2ikP00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cpqDI_0k5r2ikP00
Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Texas football has communicated with Alabama’s Holmon Wiggins

One of the hottest topics surrounding Texas football at the moment is the looming search to find the next wide receivers coach to replace the departed Brennan Marion. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian lost first-year wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Marion to the UNLV Rebels on Jan. 8. Marion...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Predicting Texas football’s next transfer addition after S Jalen Catalon

Texas football added its second defensive back via of the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 9 with the former Arkansas Razorbacks redshirt junior safety Jalen Catalon committing to head coach Steve Sarkisian and safeties coach Blake Gideon. Catalon committed to Texas via a post on social media on the afternoon of Jan. 9 after a successful trip to Austin last weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Texas signees and targets speak on Arch Manning's influence and personality

Landing Arch Manning was a major moment for Texas in the modern recruiting era. Not only did Texas earn the cache that comes with snagging the nation’s top-rated player, but Manning’s last name and family history added an extra layer of sizzle to that recruitment. Throughout his time as a high school prospect, Manning and his family handled the process with a professional approach only choosing to talk with the media at certain times.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: Xavier Worthy returning to the Longhorns in 2023?

The more time that passes this offseason, the less and less likely it looks as if sophomore Texas football wide receiver Xavier Worthy will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. There were plenty of discussions being had as to whether Worthy would enter the transfer portal following Texas’ Alamo...
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Rain and a cold front bring weather changes this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas - The mild streak continues today even though we will see more clouds early in the day. In advance of the next storm system that will change things up this weekend, the strong southerly wind will return. The wind will bring back the moisture, clouds and very high...
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy