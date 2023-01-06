Texas begins life after Chris Beard against Oklahoma State on Saturday

Texas travels to play Oklahoma State on Saturday. It will carry added significance for the team as it moves forward.

Thursday’s news revolved around Texas firing Chris Beard for cause following a domestic violence incident last month. Two days later the team will play a conference basketball game.

The group has responded well to Rodney Terry’s coaching, going 5-1 through Terry’s first six games. The last game’s performance was one we may not soon forget. Texas allowed 116 points to the Kansas State Wildcats in an embarrassing home loss. The team will need to bounce back on Saturday.

We have already noted the difficulty that the three game stretch of Kansas State, Oklahoma State and TCU would provide. So far Texas is 0-1 in that stretch before facing an Oklahoma State team that has given the program problems early in conference play.

The Longhorns are more than capable of being one of the nation’s top seeds and making a run in the tournament. The next two games could determine where the team is seeded at season’s end.