The coffee culture in New York City is as complex as its people. From the bodega and corner store “regular” (drip coffee with cold whole milk and two heaping spoonfuls of white sugar) to the cortados and single origin pour-overs of third wave cafés, there’s no one coffee drink that truly represents New Yorkers’ collective caffeine obsession. Unlike the cafés of Milan, Paris, and Seattle—which can be more single note—the only rule is that there aren’t any. As a loving nod to the Middle Eastern corner store owners who caffeinated me throughout my high school days in Midtown, I decided to pair dukkah—an Egyptian condiment consisting of herbs, spices, and nuts—with seasonal blood orange, espresso, and milk. The nuts in the dukkah play beautifully with the chocolate and nutty undertones of the espresso, while the fennel and other herbs lend a complimentary contrast to the complex sweetness of the blood orange. Rounded out with milk, hot or iced, this blood orange dukkah latte is surprising as much as it is comforting. —César Ramón Pérez Medero.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO