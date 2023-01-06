Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star in ICU After Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersPensacola, FL
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Dillard’s Closes Longstanding Florida Store - Weeks After Vice President Sells SharesTy D.Mary Esther, FL
Related
WPMI
Mobile police chase ends in a crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police chases seem to have become a daily occurrence in Mobile. NBC 15 captured footage of one in progress just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning. It's one of many that ends with the driver crashing into a wall or a pole. This time it was...
WPMI
Daphne Bakery represents Alabama in 'King Cake Extravaganza' tasting competition
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Daphne bakery will be closely watching an annual event going on in New Orleans tonight as we begin Carnival Season. It’s called the King Cake Extravaganza and it’s a taste testing event featuring the top 20 king cakes from a 5-state region.
WPMI
Drew Brees owned 'Surge Entertainment' to open Mobile location
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A surge of excitement is coming to Mobile!. A portion of Bel Air Mall on Airport Boulevard is getting a facelift and being transformed into Surge Entertainment Center, a franchise owned by NFL star Drew Brees. While the project is only in the early stage...
A Florida Man Won $15M From A Convenience Store Scratch-Off & Here's How Much He Takes Home
A 50-year-old Florida man named Bryan Allen just made one of the best $30 investments of his life. He purchased a scratch-off and won the top prize the ticket has to offer at $15 million. He went to a Cumberland Farms convenience store located at 405 East Nine Mile Road...
Florida woman kicks off 2023 with $1 million lottery win
A Santa Rosa County woman is a $1 million richer after scoring a winning Florida Lottery ticket from a Publix supermarket.
WPMI
Residents in one Gulf Shores community could learn fate of golf carts
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents on West Lagoon Avenue in Gulf Shores could find out ttoday if they will be allowed to ride golf carts on their street. West Lagoon is currently not designated as 'golf cart friendly.'. 100 other streets in Gulf Shores are. A resident is...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘She doesn’t deserve this’: Downtown shooting victim recovering after gunshot breaks leg
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brandon Hallman and his friends were some of the thousands of people celebrating New Year’s Eve in downtown Mobile. Hallman says they were walking down dauphin street for the Third Eye Blind concert when they started hearing gunshots. “Whenever they heard it, they thought it...
WPMI
Mobile man killed in two-vehicle crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement agency, a Mobile man was killed in a late Saturday afternoon crash. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. on McFarland Road, approximately two miles west of Mobile. 50-year-old Jason E. Thompson was fatally injured when the vehicle he was...
WPMI
MPD to offer resources for counseling after NYE downtown shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department Victim Services Unit is offering free counseling and crisis intervention resources to anyone affected by the downtown New Year Eve’s shooting. The Victim Services Unit has received calls for help from families struggling to cope with the aftermath of the incident and is extending its support to the entire community.
WPMI
"Creative Maladjustment" will be the call to action at this year's MLK Breakfast
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The words of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. were held sacred, even before his assassination in 1968... used as a blueprint in the quest for equality in America. Even then, Dr. King's words were being applied to more than just equal rights,...
Comments / 0