ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPMI

Mobile police chase ends in a crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police chases seem to have become a daily occurrence in Mobile. NBC 15 captured footage of one in progress just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning. It's one of many that ends with the driver crashing into a wall or a pole. This time it was...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Drew Brees owned 'Surge Entertainment' to open Mobile location

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A surge of excitement is coming to Mobile!. A portion of Bel Air Mall on Airport Boulevard is getting a facelift and being transformed into Surge Entertainment Center, a franchise owned by NFL star Drew Brees. While the project is only in the early stage...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile man killed in two-vehicle crash

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement agency, a Mobile man was killed in a late Saturday afternoon crash. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. on McFarland Road, approximately two miles west of Mobile. 50-year-old Jason E. Thompson was fatally injured when the vehicle he was...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

MPD to offer resources for counseling after NYE downtown shooting

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department Victim Services Unit is offering free counseling and crisis intervention resources to anyone affected by the downtown New Year Eve’s shooting. The Victim Services Unit has received calls for help from families struggling to cope with the aftermath of the incident and is extending its support to the entire community.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy