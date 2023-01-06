Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Hot Chicken with Ghost Ramen
Watch Chefs Jon Ortiz and Dylan Teekell take over the Loving Living Local kitchen to prepare Shreveport Hot Chicken. Ortiz and Teekell share with Susan the inspiration behind this dish as well as some of their other projects like Ghost Ramen. The Duo express that they created the Shreveport Hot Chicken dish for the people.
KSLA
Krewe of Sobek celebrates 20 years
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Sobek is celebrating 20 years in 2023, and they are commemorating the milestone all week!. Their Grand Bal begins at 6 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center. Then on Saturday, the parade will start at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds at 1 p.m. and travel through the Queensborough neighborhood.
Did You Know Shreveport Has a Secret Pop-Up Restaurant in a Bar?
I Love Finding New Food Spots, It Has Become My Favorite Pastime in Shreveport-Bossier. When I heard there was a pop-up restaurant in downtown Shreveport I started asking all the questions. Who is behind it? Is it worth finding? Everyone I asked kept telling me it was "different" and one person told me "your pallet needs to be adventurous to enjoy this food". I was baffled at the comment, I love new flavors, is this pop-up really that unique?
Will Amazon Plant Open in Shreveport this Year?
Opening of the planned Amazon plant for north Shreveport has been delayed a couple of times. The latest information from the retail giant says hiring won't begin until about 6 weeks before the plant opens later this year, but will that really happen?. State Leader Says it's Still a Go.
KSLA
Shreveport moves to add cameras to Real Time Crime Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Crime was a big topic during the Shreveport City Council’s first regular meeting of the new year. Council members unanimously passed an emergency ordinance to add more cameras to track crime. The proposal brought forward by Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor implores Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux...
KTBS
Special mass ushers in Mardi Gras season in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The faithful ushered in the Mardi Gras season with a special Mardi Gras mass. It was held Saturday morning at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Market Street. After the service, parishioners celebrated by eating King Cake.
KSLA
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
KSLA
Over $15k raised for Keithville tornado victims during fundraiser
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students who were hard hit by the tornado on Dec. 13 were given a happy Christmas despite the tornado’s destruction. On Dec. 19, the event, Ring the Bell For Our Children fundraiser raised over $15,000 in four days’ time to help 44 children affected by the devastating storms of Dec. 13 in Keithville. A tornadic event destroyed people’s homes, leaving some homeless and without gifts for Christmas.
KSLA
Break out the shorts and t-shirts
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More sunshine this afternoon combined with a gusty southwest breeze at 15 to 25 mph will allow temperatures to soar well above average. Several places could reach into the 80s across the ArkLaTex!. A strong cold front sweeps through later tonight and this could bring a...
ktalnews.com
Elvis Presley once sang for a dozen of this Shreveport company’s donuts
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Elvis Aaron Presley once sang his heart out for a box of donuts. The year was November 6, 1954, and Elvis was under contract with the Louisiana Hayride. For those unfamiliar with the Louisiana Hayride, the best way to describe it is to say that...
KSLA
Cooling off late this week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Wow! It is incredibly warm out there, or at least I am not used to near 80-degree highs in January. Temperatures will slowly cool off as we head into the nighttime hours, but not very low overnight, in the mid-50s with cloudy skies. There is a chance for some showers and thunderstorms overnight and very early tomorrow, mainly for our southeastern Parishes.
Louisiana City Named as ‘One of the Loneliest in U.S.’
How many people do you know who live alone in Shreveport these days? It seems that number keeps growing. The Chamber of Commerce has checked out the census data to compile a list of the loneliest cities in America and you might be surprised to see which cities make the list.
KSLA
Fire heavily damages Shreveport house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KTBS
One person in critical condition following a Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, LA. - One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Shreveport. The victim arrived by vehicle at Shreveport Fire Station 9 on St. Vincent and West 70th St. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU health. The investigation is ongoing.
KSLA
Family of missing Bienville Parish woman speaks out
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Jan. 10, family members of 43-year-old Kimberly Moore spoke to KSLA about what they think happened to the missing woman. According to Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance, Vernon Parker was found fatally shot on Sunday, Dec. 31 in his car. The following day, Ballance received a call from Moore’s family who reported the Ringgold woman as missing.
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Shreveport man charged with molestation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man faces charges that he molested a juvenile left in his care, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO said that 24-year-old Hunter Brown, a resident of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested on December 30. The CPSO Criminal...
q973radio.com
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
bossierpress.com
Grand Opening of the Passport Department in the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court Office
The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Passport Department on January 9, 2023. Our office is now an official location for accepting new passport applications. With a goal of. providing ease to the public, we also have available on-site passport photographs. Each...
