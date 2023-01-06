Boyfriend slammed for ‘rude’ reaction to girlfriend’s lunch: ‘Learn how to communicate like an adult’

Read full article on original website
Kevin McGoun
3d ago
Does he want the relationship to work? If so, he should have said "That chicken saladlooks delicious! Thank you for making it".
Reply(2)
19
rckinrobin
2d ago
I might get a lot of flat for this but if I got home from ice skating I wouldn't want cold chicken salad. He needed to communicate this differently and maybe to cook
Reply
13
Eh Whatever
2d ago
He wanted something to take the chill out... not hard to figure out. He heated up soup, to go with her sandwich & solved it himself. Why would she be mad over that?
Reply
8
Related
intheknow.com
Woman turns down invite to hang out with wife’s friends because of their jobs: ‘I feel extremely left out’
A woman feels left out of social gatherings because she doesn’t work in the same field as her wife. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. Her wife, a doctor, is close friends with her coworkers. Whenever the wife and coworkers get together, they speak endlessly about work.
Woman who owns father's home shuts down entitled stepmother after being kicked out
Should a person ever hold someone else's financial situation over their head?. With the economy the way that it is right now, it's difficult for anyone to make their way into the housing market, not just younger people like millennials or Gen z.
Dear Abby: I found out my grandpa’s shocking secret
DEAR ABBY: While doing some genealogy research during the pandemic, I came across my maternal grandfather’s death certificate. I knew he had died at a fairly young age during the Depression. But I was shocked to learn that he had committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in his car in the garage of their home. His little restaurant was not doing well, and money was scarce. I imagine he was desperate and depressed. My mother had anxiety issues, which may have been the result of her father’s suicide or a genetic issue. Should I share this information with my adult children?...
I told my boyfriend not to bring his kids to my family’s Christmas dinner
A woman has posted about how she asked her boyfriend to kindly not bring his kids to Christmas dinner, and yes, it’s as awkward and cringe-worthy as you imagine. Her justification? Well, she says that she actually has his “best interests” at heart. But you decide for yourselves. The woman titled her Reddit post, ‘AITA for suggesting that my boyfriend lets his kids spend Christmas with their mum?’ She explains how the couple has been dating for 11 months and while he has met her family before, this will be the first Christmas he actually spends with the family. She adds, “He has two kids (11 and seven)...
Inside Nova
‘My husband and I have been together for 57 years and married for 54. I’m sick of him and me’… These are Hollywood's longest-lasting couples
Finding true love in Hollywood can be a challenge. Most of our favourite stars have been through multiple marriages and divorces, but not everyone is as lucky. Some of the most famous names in music and movies have found ways to make their marriages work despite the pressures of success.
Mom of 5 Refuses to Buy Husband New Car for Christmas After Hefty Book Deal
Should a person ever be pressured into buying something outside their price range?. Photo byPhoto by Freddy Kearney on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of competitive markets and industries out there in the world, and among the most competitive are the publishing and entertainment industries.
Dad Surprises Ex Wife By Showing Up with Gifts for Her Kids as Well as the Daughter They Share
THIS is healthy co-parenting.
New Mom Furious After Baby Born Just Before Christmas Doesn't Receive 'Double Presents'
Should a person born near a major holiday still get a birthday celebration?. There are a lot of reasons why the holiday season can be conflicting for a person. Whether it's traumatic events from their past, or just never really getting into that holiday spirit.
Father tells his 20-year-old daughter to step up to the plate and follow his rules or move out
Young Adult WomanPhoto byChristopher CampbellonUnsplash. As parents, when does our obligation to raise our children and provide for them end? For most parents, the answer will be when they graduate high school or reach about 18 years of age. At this point in time, most teens and young adults are fairly well prepared to navigate the world around them. However, some parents tend to shelter their children and don’t give them all of the necessary tools to navigate and support themselves in the real world.
Man Ordered Pizza Almost Everyday for 10 Years Until Employees Noticed Something Was Wrong
For ten years, this man ordered pizza every day, until eventually the staff realized something wasn't right. Kirk Alexander, 48, virtually always orders Domino's pizza because he loves it so much. He places orders daily or every other day, according to Sarah, the general manager, and all of the staff are aware of him.
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.
16-year-old Alexandria "Ali" Joy Lowitzer lived in Spring, Texas with her mom, Jo Ann, and her 18-year-old brother, Mason. Her parents were separated and her father, John, lived nearby. Ali loved to sing, and play softball. She was a Girl Scout who did well in school and had a small circle of friends.
Woman Devastated After Finding 18-Year-Old Adoptive Son Who Passed in His Sleep
Life is never straightforward, and it will always come with bumps in the road, as well as significant events and traumas. Understandably, some people may struggle significantly with processing a severe trauma, and may never actually recover from what has happened to them.
Royal expert says 'something does not add up' about Prince Harry claims about William
Sunrise royal editor Robert Jobson said there is 'one bit that doesn't add up' in Harry's retelling of an alleged altercation with his brother William in which he was grabbed by the collar and thrown to the ground.
Woman Gifts All Her Grandchildren $40K When They Get Married Except One After They Are "Horrified" by Her Behavior
A question many people find themselves wondering when they get invited to a wedding is how much should they gift the happy couple. The grandmother and grandfather in this story didn't have that issue. They had a set plan in place to gift each of their grandchildren the same amount. U/rando-TA shared the following story which has now led to over 3,000 commenters weighing in.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
“I want a baby, but not one like that,” man says to wife in front of friend’s crying infant
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Having a child is very hard - all parents know this for certain. Sure, there is joy and fulfillment and satisfaction in being a parent, but mostly it’s a lot of work, a lot of grief, a lot of worrying and caring for a little person who wouldn’t for a second regard your needs, because as a child that is not their job.
Greedy parent demands 16-year-old hand over monthly wages from part-time job
When should a child start paying their way in their household?. Photo byPhoto by Toa Heftiba on UnsplashonUnsplash. By the time a child reaches 16, it's fairly common for them to seek out a part-time job so that they can make a bit of extra money to fund whatever extra lifestyle perks they want.
Parents Sued Their Abandoned Daughter for Not Buying Brother’s Apartment
A Chinese couple who had abandoned their daughter as a toddler returned to her life many years later when they became aware of her financial success and asked her to purchase a house for her younger brother.
Her neighbor gets mad because she won't sell her belongings to help pay for medication
Some pills coming out of a pill bottlePhoto byOlga DeLawrence/UnsplashonUnsplash. If you can't afford your medications you might have to ask someone for help, especially if the medications are important to take regularly. But, if you need help it may not be the best idea to try and guilt trip someone into paying for it.
Comments / 32