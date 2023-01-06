ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boyfriend slammed for ‘rude’ reaction to girlfriend’s lunch: ‘Learn how to communicate like an adult’

By Emerald Pellot
intheknow.com
 3 days ago
Kevin McGoun
3d ago

Does he want the relationship to work? If so, he should have said "That chicken saladlooks delicious! Thank you for making it".

rckinrobin
2d ago

I might get a lot of flat for this but if I got home from ice skating I wouldn't want cold chicken salad. He needed to communicate this differently and maybe to cook

Eh Whatever
2d ago

He wanted something to take the chill out... not hard to figure out. He heated up soup, to go with her sandwich & solved it himself. Why would she be mad over that?

