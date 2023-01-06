ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leadership for Social Justice Students Present to Metropolitan Council

Students in Mike Klein’s Leadership for Social Justice course presented to the Metropolitan Council in December on their consultation about best practices in community engagement. Students identified best practices in community engagement, created a historical and community profile of the neighborhood proximal to the Metro Plant, collected stories from neighboring communities, and synthesized their work into recommendations for sustained community engagement initiatives.
Podcast: By All Means with Guest Junita Flowers

In 2018, Junita Flowers, founder of Junita's Jar, looked to corporations to sell her cookies as a conversation starter with other women about domestic violence. After going through grant and accelerator programs, Flowers was able to attract interest from Target, where her bakery goods are sold today. Allison Kaplan, editor-in-chief...
