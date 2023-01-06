ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLive.com

NFL Black Monday LIVE UPDATES: Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; Texans fire Lovie Smith; Rams’ Sean McVay latest rumors, buzz

The NFL regular season is over. Which means pink slip season is here. Several head coaches are on the hot seat following Sunday’s Week 18 games. 2:19 p.m. SI’s Albert Breer: The Browns are scheduling an interview with ex-Lions coach Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator opening, per sources. Cleveland’s also put in requests to interview Steelers senior ass’t Brian Flores and Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo for the job.
OHIO STATE
MLive.com

Caesars Sportsbook promo code MLIVEFULL: Claim your $1,250 + more now

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether you’re looking to bet on the Red Wings and Pistons games tonight or the Michigan State men’s basketball matchup, there’s never been...
WISCONSIN STATE
MLive.com

BetMGM promo code MLIVENBA: Bet $10, Win $200 on any NBA game today

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Pistons are in action tonight along with six other NBA games, and BetMGM Sportsbook has the perfect welcome offer available for...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo code: Bet $5, win $200 guaranteed

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering new Ohio users who sign up here the opportunity to bet $5 and win $200 guaranteed. With the National...
OHIO STATE
MLive.com

After playoff hopes crushed, Lions fans still proud as Detroit beats Green Bay Packers

It was a bittersweet Sunday for Detroit Lions fans, but at least it ended on the sweeter side of things. First, the Seattle Seahawks eliminated the Lions from playoff contention with a 19-16 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams. However, the Lions went on to beat division rival Green Bay, 20-16, on national television to eliminate Aaron Rodgers and the Packers from playoff contention as well.
MLive.com

Red Wings earn vital victory despite ‘worst game of the year’

DETROIT – Strange how this game goes sometimes. The Detroit Red Wings felt they played well their past three outings but had no points to show for it. Then they snapped the three-game losing streak Tuesday with a 7-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, a performance coach Derek Lalonde said was maybe their worst of the season.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Wolverine Confidential: Blake Corum, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football in 2023

The 2022 college football season ended on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, the Wolverine Confidential podcast crew looked ahead to 2023. Find the episode below or wherever you listen to podcasts. The conversation begins with a brief discussion on the national championship. Does Georgia’s record-setting domination of TCU at all...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State safety transferring to Western Michigan

Tate Hallock will remain in Michigan to continue his college football career. The former Michigan State redshirt junior safety announced his transfer commitment to Western Michigan via Twitter on Monday. He entered the portal last week after graduating in December and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Hallock, 6-foot-4 and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

The fearlessness of Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK -- They needed one more first down to keep Aaron Rodgers off the field. They had already piled up more yards than everyone except the Chiefs and Eagles as they headed into the final seconds of the NFL season, but needed 10 more to keep one of the all-time Lions killers from having another shot at their throat.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Pistons midseason takeaways: Duren’s arc, Bogdanovoic’s veteran presence

Things weren’t supposed to go down this way for the Detroit Pistons. Not this season. Not with the franchise cornerstone coming off the heels of a near Rookie of the Year season. Not after a pair of lottery picks in last year’s draft. Not with the team trading for a three-point specialist with 50-40-90 potential.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State star reaches Seahawks milestone for first time in nearly 40 years

Kenneth Walker III just accomplished something that hadn’t been done in nearly 40 years in franchise history. The former Michigan State All-American running back and rookie for the Seattle Seahawks topped 1,000 yards rushing in Sunday’s 19-16 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams. He is only the second Seahawks rookie and first since Curt Warner in 1983 to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy