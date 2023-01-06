Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State forward wins SEC Player of the Week honors
A move back home has worked out well so far for one former Michigan State forward. Former Spartans forward Julius Marble earned SEC Player of the Week honors on Monday after a standout week for Texas A&M. Marble scored 17 points apiece in wins over Florida and LSU last week....
MLive.com
NFL Black Monday LIVE UPDATES: Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; Texans fire Lovie Smith; Rams’ Sean McVay latest rumors, buzz
The NFL regular season is over. Which means pink slip season is here. Several head coaches are on the hot seat following Sunday’s Week 18 games. 2:19 p.m. SI’s Albert Breer: The Browns are scheduling an interview with ex-Lions coach Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator opening, per sources. Cleveland’s also put in requests to interview Steelers senior ass’t Brian Flores and Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo for the job.
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
After playoff hopes crushed, Lions fans still proud as Detroit beats Green Bay Packers
It was a bittersweet Sunday for Detroit Lions fans, but at least it ended on the sweeter side of things. First, the Seattle Seahawks eliminated the Lions from playoff contention with a 19-16 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams. However, the Lions went on to beat division rival Green Bay, 20-16, on national television to eliminate Aaron Rodgers and the Packers from playoff contention as well.
MLive.com
Red Wings earn vital victory despite ‘worst game of the year’
DETROIT – Strange how this game goes sometimes. The Detroit Red Wings felt they played well their past three outings but had no points to show for it. Then they snapped the three-game losing streak Tuesday with a 7-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, a performance coach Derek Lalonde said was maybe their worst of the season.
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: Blake Corum, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football in 2023
The 2022 college football season ended on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, the Wolverine Confidential podcast crew looked ahead to 2023. Find the episode below or wherever you listen to podcasts. The conversation begins with a brief discussion on the national championship. Does Georgia’s record-setting domination of TCU at all...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State safety transferring to Western Michigan
Tate Hallock will remain in Michigan to continue his college football career. The former Michigan State redshirt junior safety announced his transfer commitment to Western Michigan via Twitter on Monday. He entered the portal last week after graduating in December and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Hallock, 6-foot-4 and...
MLive.com
The fearlessness of Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- They needed one more first down to keep Aaron Rodgers off the field. They had already piled up more yards than everyone except the Chiefs and Eagles as they headed into the final seconds of the NFL season, but needed 10 more to keep one of the all-time Lions killers from having another shot at their throat.
MLive.com
Pistons midseason takeaways: Duren’s arc, Bogdanovoic’s veteran presence
Things weren’t supposed to go down this way for the Detroit Pistons. Not this season. Not with the franchise cornerstone coming off the heels of a near Rookie of the Year season. Not after a pair of lottery picks in last year’s draft. Not with the team trading for a three-point specialist with 50-40-90 potential.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State star reaches Seahawks milestone for first time in nearly 40 years
Kenneth Walker III just accomplished something that hadn’t been done in nearly 40 years in franchise history. The former Michigan State All-American running back and rookie for the Seattle Seahawks topped 1,000 yards rushing in Sunday’s 19-16 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams. He is only the second Seahawks rookie and first since Curt Warner in 1983 to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
