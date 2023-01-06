The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii is the first PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier. The first tournament in the Aloha Swing, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, is an invitational reserved for PGA Tour winners and Tour Championship qualifiers. Over in Honolulu, the Sony Open in Hawaii, though, is an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO