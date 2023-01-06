Read full article on original website
Collin Morikawa’s wife Katherine Zhu: Pictures, bio
Collin Morikawa is a two-time major winner, with the Cal product and pro rookie winning the 2021 British Open Championship to join his 2020 PGA Championship triumph. He's looking to add to that tally at Kapalua in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. He first won on the PGA Tour...
2023 Hero Cup format, match types and day-by-day games
The 2023 Hero Cup format has been announced for the inaugural edition of the event, which is the European Tour-owned team event pitting 10-man teams against each other, to be played at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Hero Cup field consists of two 10-person...
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through
The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii is the first PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier. The first tournament in the Aloha Swing, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, is an invitational reserved for PGA Tour winners and Tour Championship qualifiers. Over in Honolulu, the Sony Open in Hawaii, though, is an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions post-script: What we learned for future bets, picks
Well, that was unexpected. When play started at Kapalua on Sunday for the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, I did not expect two-time major winner Collin Morikawa to do anything other than successfully nurse a six-shot starting lead to the clubhouse to pick up the win in the first designated event. (It's not elevated anymore.)
2023 Hero Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains
The 2023 Hero Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Hero Cup field is headlined by the likes of Thomas Pieters, Sepp Straka, Alex Noren...
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii field: Players, rankings
The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, and will be played January 12-15, 2023. The Sony Open in Hawaii field is headlined...
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who won the title he narrowly lost a year ago with the PGA Tour win at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii. Rahm won this 38-player tournament with a final round of 10-under 63, turning...
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions prize money payout is from the $15 million purse, with 38 professional players who complete four rounds at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii, earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of Sentry Tournament of Champions prize pool is at $2,700,000,...
