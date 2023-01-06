Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
Warwick Man Pleads Guilty to Heroin Possession With Intent to Distribute and Gun Charges
Jose Manuel Rosario-Mella, a/k/a Luis Cortes, 55, of Warwick, arrested in August 2020 by Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force agents following a month-long investigation into his drug trafficking activities, pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
newstalknewengland.com
Jose Manuel Rosario-Mella Of Warwick, Rhode Island Pleaded Guilty Tuesday To Federal Drugs And Firearms Charges
On Tuesday at the United States District Court in Providence, Rhode Island, Jose Manuel Rosario-Mella, also known as Luis Cortes, 55, of Warwick, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm. On August 12, 2022,...
Suspect charged with murder in deadly Taunton crash
A 34-year-old Massachusetts man faces upgraded charges in a 2022 Taunton crash that left one woman dead.
ABC6.com
New Bedford police arrest 2 men on drug charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said they arrested two men over the weekend on drug charges. Police said they executed a search warrant Saturday at a home on Hammond Street. There, said Lt. Scott Carola, they arrested Thomas Brabant Jr. and Tristan Botelho, both 32 years...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man charged with murder after allegedly robbing and assaulting elderly woman
The 42-year-old Attleboro man charged last week with robbing and assaulting an elderly Attleboro woman, who later died in a house fire on November 18, 2022, will also be charged this morning with her murder and the arson of her home, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts man, charged with 2nd degree murder, in deadly Taunton crash held without bail
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The man involved in a four-month long Massachusetts State Police drug investigation was arraigned on murder charges in Fall River Superior Court. Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, appeared in court facing second degree murder and reckless motor vehicle homicide charges in connection to the fatal Nov. 7 crash in Taunton.
Police: Alcohol, drugs found after deadly DUI crash
Christopher Vincent, 25, faces felony charges in the crash that killed 22-year-old William Molloy.
Berkley nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ fentanyl
A Berkley nurse who pleaded guilty last year to tampering with and using fentanyl intended for patients recovering from surgery was sentenced to five years of probation on Tuesday. Hugo Vieira, 42, will serve the first year of probation in home detention and pay a fine of $20,000, according to...
Turnto10.com
Police: Child sparked Woonsocket apartment fire with lighter
(WJAR) — Woonsocket police released new details regarding a fire that broke out at an apartment complex last month. The fire displaced 35 people on Dec. 8 from an apartment complex on Rockridge Drive. Police said investigation showed a 5-year-old sparked the fire with a lighter. Police said a...
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom arrested for misleading cops
The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom was taken into custody Sunday in connection with her disappearance, over a week after the woman vanished. Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading police seven days after his wife, Ana Walshe, failed to board her plane to Washington, DC, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also apparently taken as evidence, video of the arrest shows. Ana — a real estate agent and mom-of-three — disappeared after she hopped in an Uber on New Year’s Day bound for Logan International Airport in Boston. “During the course of that investigation,...
nrinow.news
Scam artist faces felony charge in North Smithfield after failing deliver $5K AC system
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Providence man who kept a supposed client waiting for installation of a $5,300 central air system since July is facing felony charges in North Smithfield. And court records show that for the suspect, it’s just one of several open cases across the state involving various...
Marlborough man gets 72-year sentence for ’80s attacks
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was sentenced Monday to 72 years in prison on kidnapping charges in connection with the 1984 home invasion attacks on four women who say they were sexually assaulted — crimes that were solved in 2020 with the help of a genealogy database. Michael Sharpe, 71, a former leader […]
Heroux seeks cause of high suicide rate in Bristol County jails
One week after being sworn in to office, Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux addressed the recent death of an inmate in a county jail.
Turnto10.com
Man taken to the hospital in Providence fire
(WJAR) — A man was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury after a fire broke out at a home in Providence. Officials said the fire started in the basement in the back of the house on Crandall Street. The fire extended up to the side of the...
Boston surgeon arrested, Southwest Florida PD seek info on possible victims
Police in Southwest Florida are looking for possible victims of an orthopedic surgeon whose accused of inapprorpriate behavior towards patients in Boston.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: 4 DUIs, Faux Kidnapping, Scary Flashlight
11:43 a.m. – A caller told police a visiting family member had left the house 15 minutes earlier after getting a troubling phone call; the family member was still on the phone as he left in a car. Calls and texts to the man went unanswered. At 2 p.m. the man returned and told police a young woman sounding like his daughter had called him crying, saying she had been kidnapped. Then a man got on the phone and told him to go to a Western Union location and wire him $3,000 for the return of his daughter. The caller said if he could not find a Western Union, he was to go to a jewelry store and buy $3,000 worth of jewelry. At some point he realized various family members were trying to reach him. The man spoke with his son, who told him his daughter was safe and, in fact, in the EG house they were visiting, prompting the man to hang up on the fraudulent caller and return to the EG residence.
2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
Providence police seize multiple guns, ammunition
Providence Police seized multiple guns and ammunition on Saturday.
New Bedford man charged with OUI in deadly motorcycle crash
The DA's office said William Botelho, 30, has been charged with vehicular homicide by OUI.
I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility
PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
