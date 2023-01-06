Ever since he was tapped to create Beverly Hills, 90210 at the age of 27, Darren Star has had an innate sense of what audiences want. And under the tutelage of executive producer Aaron Spelling—whose legendary career of 200-plus television credits included hits like The Mod Squad, Charlie's Angels, and Dynasty—Star honed those instincts. He envisioned 90210 as a drama about teenage life that didn't shy away from real issues like sex and sexuality, even when network censors and advertisers balked. It quickly became a generation-defining hit. When his follow-up, Melrose Place, didn't initially pop off when applying that same earnest tone to a group of single West Hollywood 20-somethings, he pivoted. "Melrose Place was tanking the ratings," Star says, "and I felt there was nothing to lose. It was almost an act of desperation: 'How can I turn this ship around and make this show something just totally outrageous and soapy and watchable?'" It became appointment television.

1 DAY AGO