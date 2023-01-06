Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare snoozes the city that never sleeps
The Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare, has finally hit bookshelves around the world. But for Americans, it was just another day.Across the pond, some bookstores opened at midnight to meet the demand for Prince Harry’s new book, which was released on Tuesday 10 January. At Waterstones, booksellers opened their London locations early on Tuesday in expectation of high customer demand. Over at WHSmith, the store’s Euston, Victoria, Heathrow and Gatwick branches all extended their opening times.Just hours after its release, Spare has already been named the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever – according to its publisher, Penguin Random House...
Harper's Bazaar
Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home
In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
Harper's Bazaar
The Royal Family Is “Rattled” After Prince Harry Exposes Relationships with British Newspapers
It’s the sacrosanct relationship between two of Britain’s oldest institutions: the monarchy and the press. Like the symbiotic connection between trees and people, both have come to rely on each other for survival. Without the acres of coverage and visibility, the royal family would quite possibly be a shadow of itself without the nation’s newspapers. And without the access, photos, and constant drama, the flagging industry of tabloids and broadsheets in the United Kingdom would be closer to death now than ever.
Harper's Bazaar
Prince Harry Says He Wants Kids Archie and Lili to Have Relationships with the Royals
Prince Harry may be currently estranged from his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles III, but he still wants his children to be close to his royal family. In a candid cover story interview with People, the Duke of Sussex says, "I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution—so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy."
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Snuck into the 2023 Golden Globes Ceremony
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pulled a power move at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The couple quietly skipped the red carpet, instead heading straight into The Beverly Hilton for the start of the ceremony. Eagle-eyed fans shared footage on social media of the two making their grand arrival while The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge was in the midst of presenting an award.
Harper's Bazaar
Jenna Ortega Looks So Glamorous in an Evening Gown with Cutouts at the 2023 Golden Globes
Jenna Ortega departed from Wednesday-core and, instead, channeled Old Hollywood glamour on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The actress arrived at tonight's star-studded ceremony in a sweeping sand-colored evening gown by Gucci featuring a wrapped bodice and sheer, pleated, floor-length sleeves. The torso of the dress included abdominal cutouts strung together by silver hoops.
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
Harper's Bazaar
40 of the best ever Golden Globes fashion moments
The Golden Globes always signals the start of awards season each year, with the stars gathering in Hollywood to toast the best of the film and television industry. It's also one of the largest ceremonies with countless nominees and categories, giving us an idea of what we might expect at the forthcoming BAFTAs and Oscars, while also resulting in a very busy – and very stylish – red carpet.
Harper's Bazaar
Kate Winslet Sweetly Encouraged a Young Journalist During Their First Interview
Kate Winslet gives the sweetest pep talk to a young journalist during her first interview. In a now viral video clip, the Avatar: The Way of Water star sits down with a child journalist from German public service broadcaster ZDF, who nervously admits to the actress that this is her first-ever interview.
Harper's Bazaar
Behind the Scenes with Darren Star—and Brenda and Carrie and Emily—in Paris
Ever since he was tapped to create Beverly Hills, 90210 at the age of 27, Darren Star has had an innate sense of what audiences want. And under the tutelage of executive producer Aaron Spelling—whose legendary career of 200-plus television credits included hits like The Mod Squad, Charlie's Angels, and Dynasty—Star honed those instincts. He envisioned 90210 as a drama about teenage life that didn't shy away from real issues like sex and sexuality, even when network censors and advertisers balked. It quickly became a generation-defining hit. When his follow-up, Melrose Place, didn't initially pop off when applying that same earnest tone to a group of single West Hollywood 20-somethings, he pivoted. "Melrose Place was tanking the ratings," Star says, "and I felt there was nothing to lose. It was almost an act of desperation: 'How can I turn this ship around and make this show something just totally outrageous and soapy and watchable?'" It became appointment television.
1980s and '90s supermodel Tatjana Patitz dies at 56
One of the original supermodels that rose to fame in the 1980s and '90s, Tatjana Patitz has died at age 56, Vogue reports.
Chris Harrison Discusses Losing His Job As Host Of The Bachelor
He may have been fired from his longtime job hosting ABC’s The Bachelor franchise over a year and a half ago, but Chris Harrison is not going quietly into the night. And now he’s spilling the tea about his former employers on his new podcast (named in honor of his most often used catch phrase), […] The post Chris Harrison Discusses Losing His Job As Host Of The Bachelor appeared first on Reality Tea.
Harper's Bazaar
Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Jennifer Coolidge address Hollywood ageism at the 2023 Golden Globes
Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Jennifer Coolidge all had a similar underlying message in their Golden Globes acceptance speeches last night: age is but a number. The actresses made history with their wins: Bassett won Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Wakanda Forever; Yeoh won Best Actress in a Motion Picture for Everything Everywhere All at Once; and Coolidge took home the prize for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Limited Series for The White Lotus. The Black Panther sequel is the first Marvel film to win an award at the ceremony, and Yeoh is just the second Asian actress to take home a leading actress award (Awkafina was the first in 2020 for another A24 film, The Farewell).
Harper's Bazaar
The 14 Best-Dressed Stars at the 80th Annual Golden Globes
Somehow the Golden Globes red carpet was less dramatic than what happened off of it: Rihanna made a surprise appearance. The singer, nominated for her original song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther, strolled into the 80th annual awards ceremony minutes after everyone else arrived. Her voluminous black gown didn't just have a train; each sleeve trailed on the ground, like the ribbon of an extremely fabulous, fashionably late bow.
Harper's Bazaar
Selena Gomez is a big fan of this French girl beauty staple
Selena Gomez's January is off to an exciting start. The 30-year old actress began her 2023 on holiday in Mexico with close friend Nicola Peltz-Beckham (in matching Valentino dresses, no less), before attending the Golden Globes as a nominee for her role in Only Murders in the Building – and delivered some memorable videos on TikTok in-between.
Harper's Bazaar
Jenna Ortega makes her Golden Globes debut in a dramatic Gucci gown
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega swapped her usual soft-goth fashion for a Grecian-style red carpet gown last night, for her first-ever Golden Globes. Ortega was a nominee for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for her performance in the wildly successful Netflix show, which was just renewed for a second season.
Harper's Bazaar
Lily James showcases a bouncy lob at the Golden Globes
Lily James is in an experimental mood with her hairstyles recently and we're all for it. The Pam & Tommy star recently attended the British Fashion Awards in a sculptural hair bow and now, now she just served a modern take on Hollywood glamour at the Golden Globes. Once again...
Comments / 0