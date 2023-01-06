ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

North West Transforms Into Dad Kanye West In New TikTok

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vHyzQ_0k5qxGjS00
Photo: Getty Images

North West is showing off her family resemblance . In her latest TikTok with her mother Kim Kardashian , the 9-year-old appeared to be dressed up like her father Kanye West . North pulled off the look with the help of special-effects makeup as well as a black hoodie and beanie.

The video shows North as Kanye and Kim wearing large sunglasses as they lip sync to a sped-up version of the rapper's hit song "Bound 2." The music video for the 2013 song was a hot topic as it featured Kim and Kanye sitting intimately on a motorcycle

Kim recently opened up about how she's dealing with her ex-husband's online behavior while co-parenting their four children North, 9, Saint , 7, Chicago , 4, and Psalm , 3. "I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that's all I want for my kids as long as they can have that. That's what I would want for them. If they don't know the things that are being said or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s--- that they're not ready to deal with," she said on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast in December.

The former couple also finalized their divorce in the final months of 2022. They reached an agreement that calls for Ye paying $200,000 a month for child support and "equal access" to their four children. Kim K has the kids 80% of the time, Page Six reported.

Comments / 2

Related
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Son’s Face for the 1st Time in Christmas Photos With Daughter True

Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock Santa came to town! Khloé Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas since welcoming her baby boy with Tristan Thompson — and she revealed their little one's face for the first time. "❤️ Merry Christmas ❤️," the reality star, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 26, alongside two photos of her holding her son […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Ricky Martin Distances Himself From Family After Nephew’s Bombshell Accusations Against Singer: Sources

Singer Ricky Martin has cut off his family to protect himself from any more unwelcome surprises after a nephew blindsided the Grammy winner with abuse and incest accusations, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez accused Martin of a 7-month romantic relationship.He claimed Martin had become obsessed with him and began stalking him after the relationship ended. The entertainer denied the accusations and said the relative made up the allegations.The nephew eventually dismissed his court case against Martin. At the time, the star’s lawyers said, “The request came from the accuser...
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Runs Errands In Gray Sweatpants & Controversial Yeezy Sneakers

Khloe Kardashian, 38, looked chic in grey sweatpants on Wednesday but was also wearing Yeezy sneakers amid Kanye West‘s antisemitic remarks controversy. The Kardashians star stepped out in the casual look while out running errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. Koko’s ensemble featured a grey zip-up jacket, sweatpants, and a pair of Yeezy Boost 350 kicks. She wore her honey-blonde locks in a half-up-half-down style and completed the outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. The TV personality was also seen carrying a black Hermes Birkin, along with a Christian Dior tote bag for the afternoon outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
People

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas with Kids Before Welcoming New Baby

The couple will soon welcome another baby together, joining son Miles and daughter Luna Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying the holiday season. The couple celebrated Christmas this year with son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, plus Teigen's mom, Pepper. On Monday, the pregnant cookbook author shared a sweet family photo with Legend and their kids, showing her baby bump under a lime green maxi dress. The couple's kids and the singer also dressed in festive colors, wearing variations of red outfits to complement Teigen's green look. As Legend also posted the...
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video

Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
Distractify

Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why

Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

203K+
Followers
23K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy