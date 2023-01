New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll isn't too bothered about the fact many of his players will make their postseason debuts Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings. "Really the experience is probably overrated, to be honest with you," Daboll said, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. "It's how you prepare, how you practice and, ultimately, how you play the game and coach the game on whatever day it is."

