Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Divorcing His Wife Tiffany Fallon, Cites Affair With Her Personal Trainer
Rascal Flatts guitar player and founding member Joe Don Rooney has filed for divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, a former Miss Georgia and Playboy Playmate of the Month. And according to TMZ, the divorce is getting nasty. Both parties have alleged cheating, with Joe Don claiming that she is...
WATCH: Garth Brooks Performs Surprise Set at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville
Patrons of Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Cafe were treated to something amazing recently when country music superstar Garth Brooks gave a... The post WATCH: Garth Brooks Performs Surprise Set at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville appeared first on Outsider.
Nikki Reed Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Ian Somerhalder: See Baby Bump Photo
Nikki Reed is going to be a mother of two! The 34-year-old actress announced on Monday, Jan. 9 that she is expecting her second child with her husband of seven years, Ian Somerhalder, 44, with a sweet snapshot of herself carrying their 5-year-old daughter, Bodhi Soleil, while cradling her baby bump. “2023 celebrating life,” she began in her caption. “Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift.”
