Nikki Reed is going to be a mother of two! The 34-year-old actress announced on Monday, Jan. 9 that she is expecting her second child with her husband of seven years, Ian Somerhalder, 44, with a sweet snapshot of herself carrying their 5-year-old daughter, Bodhi Soleil, while cradling her baby bump. “2023 celebrating life,” she began in her caption. “Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift.”

20 MINUTES AGO