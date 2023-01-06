Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Chief: Friendly, communicative officers to drive citizen buy-in
Newly minted Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry Sr. said it was interacting with Officer Friendly, and a neighborhood cop, that made him want to be a policeman when he grew up. “In the 1970s when I was growing up, you had Officer Friendly,” he said. “You had police officers who...
Commercial Dispatch
Parents of wandering 3-year-old charged with child neglect
The parents of a 3-year-old child found walking alone Tuesday morning have been charged with child neglect, a misdemeanor, according to the Columbus Police Department. The child’s parents, Tyler Williams and Elett Lowery, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon, CPD investigator Chris Ware said. Ware said the child had gotten...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Officers used a search warrant on Jan. 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills, more than...
wtva.com
Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
alabamanews.net
Two Montgomery-Area Cousins Arrested on Capital Murder Charges
Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area are charged with killing two people whose bodies were found in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond.
wtva.com
Lee County sheriff's office recognized for litter pickup
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department has been recognized for its excellence in keeping Lee County a beautiful place. MDOT partners with local counties to use inmate labor and Lee County is one of them. The sheriff of Lee County talked earlier about how it felt to...
Commercial Dispatch
Passenger killed in Tuesday wreck in New Hope
One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in New Hope Tuesday morning, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. Summer Michelle Yearby, 40, was a passenger in a Honda Accord that struck a tree on Casey Lane, Merchant said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins...
wtva.com
Arrest made for fatal Verona shooting
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Verona. According to the Verona Police Department, officers responded Sunday evening to a reported shooting near 119 Jones Drive. Officers found Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon, lying on the ground and a second victim inside a vehicle. Miles was...
Commercial Dispatch
Fugitive jumps from second-story window, chased down by K9
- or - Subscribe now for as little as $9.95 per month for unlimited access to all of our content and eEditions, including more than 12 years of archived stories. Subscribers also get to read article comments and make comments. Cancel at any time. Subscribe Now. Or. Sign In. You...
Commercial Dispatch
Supes, sheriff races all contested in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY — A little more than a week into the qualifying period for county offices, all five Clay County supervisor seats and the sheriff’s race are contested. Incumbent Sheriff Eddie Scott is seeking reelection, and has drawn one Democratic primary opponent so far in Cedric Sykes. Scott,...
Commercial Dispatch
Four Lowndes supes races now competitive
As of Friday evening, the District 2 and District 5 supervisor races are now contested. Incumbent Republican Trip Hairston is now facing off against fellow Republican Brad Holliman in District 2, and incumbent Democrat Leroy Brooks is facing Tiffany Turner, who is running as an Independent. Hairston, who is completing...
Commercial Dispatch
Williams draws opponent in supes race
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — District 5’s seat became the first contested supervisor race on Friday, when political newcomer Anthony Watt qualified to take on incumbent Joe Williams. Watt, a Republican, is a physical education teacher and football coach at Okolona School District. The Oktibbeha County native is a Mississippi...
Commercial Dispatch
Man, mom charged in statutory rape case
A Columbus man was arrested Dec. 27 for statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On Dec. 26 a 15-year-old girl was reported missing by her parents, who live in the county, Hawkins said. They believed she had run off with her boyfriend, Elijah Trout, 23, who lived in East Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Drive? You’ve seen Toby Davis’ work
“I see my work all the time,” said Toby Davis. “If I went out to the parking lot at Belk and walked around, about every third car would have my stripe on it. I can just tell the ones I’ve done.”. Davis, a resident of Starkville, has...
wtva.com
Child found walking along railroad in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone found a toddler walking along railroad tracks Tuesday morning in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the child was found at approximately 9:45 near College Street and 22nd Street South. The child is safe. Police were eventually able to get in contact with the...
wtva.com
Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
Commercial Dispatch
Oktibbeha will have new sheriff, tax assessor in 2024
In a year, the county is guaranteed at least a new sheriff, tax assessor, and constable, as well as two new supervisors. After two days of qualifying, contested races are already taking shape for several positions. Shank Phelps, a Republican, and Democrat John Rice have qualified for sheriff. Three-term incumbent...
wtva.com
Starkville laundromat destroyed in blaze
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire destroyed a popular laundromat in Starkville. The fire happened Sunday morning, Jan. 8 at the University Drive Laundromat. The Starkville Fire Department reported no injuries. The cause of the fire is to be determined.
Commercial Dispatch
Education: Six area residents earn associate’s degrees at ICC
Several area residents were among those who earned Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degrees or certificates at the conclusion of the 2022 fall semester at Itawamba Community College. Graham Buxton, Jazmyn Gore, Kinnedy Johnson and Blake Ward from Columbus earned their Associate of Arts degrees. Ireland Tilley,...
Comments / 2