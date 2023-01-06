Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Woman arrested, charged for stabbing man in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was stabbed and a woman is in jail after an argument. Now, 23-year-old Vanglorious Jones is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The incident happened about early Tuesday morning, about midnight, in the 1200 block of Ash Street in Columbus. The victim...
wtva.com
Verona murder suspect receives $1M bond
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Belden man accused of murdering a Shannon man received a $1 million bond on Tuesday. Wendell King, 24, made his initial court appearance on Tuesday. Verona Police charged him with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s accused of fatally shooting Ryleek...
Commercial Dispatch
Parents of wandering 3-year-old charged with child neglect
The parents of a 3-year-old child found walking alone Tuesday morning have been charged with child neglect, a misdemeanor, according to the Columbus Police Department. The child’s parents, Tyler Williams and Elett Lowery, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon, CPD investigator Chris Ware said. Ware said the child had gotten...
wtva.com
Police charge parents after child found walking along railroad in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA - Columbus Police charged the parents of the child found walking along railroad tracks Tuesday morning. Elett Lowery, 22, and Tyler Williams, 27, face two counts of child neglect charges, which is a misdemeanor. Police Capt. Rick Jones said the child left the home two weeks earlier...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Narcotics Investigation Leads to Large Fentanyl Seizure and Arrests At Tupelo Barbershop
On January 5, agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. They seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills and more than a pound of alleged methamphetamine. Agents also seized a large amount of THC...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Officers used a search warrant on Jan. 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills, more than...
Commercial Dispatch
Passenger killed in Tuesday wreck in New Hope
One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in New Hope Tuesday morning, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. Summer Michelle Yearby, 40, was a passenger in a Honda Accord that struck a tree on Casey Lane, Merchant said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins...
wtva.com
Woman identified as victim killed in Lowndes County crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday morning in Lowndes County killed a 40-year-old woman. The crash happened on Casey Lane in New Hope. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Summer Yearby. The coroner said Yearby was a passenger in a northbound car. The driver of...
wtva.com
Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
wtva.com
Arrest made for fatal Verona shooting
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Verona. According to the Verona Police Department, officers responded Sunday evening to a reported shooting near 119 Jones Drive. Officers found Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon, lying on the ground and a second victim inside a vehicle. Miles was...
Commercial Dispatch
UPDATE: Parent found for 3-year-old walking alone near railroad tracks
A parent of a 3-year-old boy found Tuesday morning walking alone on Southside has been found. Columbus Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying the boy, after he was found walking on the railroad tracks near College Street and 22nd Street South about 9:45. The child is in...
wcbi.com
One person dies, another injured in late morning Lowndes County crash
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead and another person is injured after a crash in Lowndes County. The accident happened late Tuesday morning on Casey Lane, in the New Hope community. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said only one vehicle was involved. It left the road and hit...
Commercial Dispatch
Fugitive jumps from second-story window, chased down by K9
Commercial Dispatch
Trio charged for attacking woman with bottle
Three women have been charged with aggravated assault following an attack on another woman on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street. Rokila Wallace, 24, Kierra Wallace, 21, and Riqula Dora, 24, were charged with one count each of aggravated assault, according to a Columbus Police Department press release.
wcbi.com
Columbus police arrest man in deadly Christmas Eve party shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made an arrest in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting. 22-year-old Gregory Morris was charged with murder. He had a court appearance this afternoon. Morris was injured in the shooting melee. He was also arrested last year in connection with an April 26 shooting.
wtva.com
Trio arrested for Columbus assault
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges after they allegedly attacked another woman in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the attack happened on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street when the victim walked to her car. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an...
Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media. Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9. Gray...
wtva.com
Starkville laundromat destroyed in blaze
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire destroyed a popular laundromat in Starkville. The fire happened Sunday morning, Jan. 8 at the University Drive Laundromat. The Starkville Fire Department reported no injuries. The cause of the fire is to be determined.
Commercial Dispatch
Man, mom charged in statutory rape case
A Columbus man was arrested Dec. 27 for statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On Dec. 26 a 15-year-old girl was reported missing by her parents, who live in the county, Hawkins said. They believed she had run off with her boyfriend, Elijah Trout, 23, who lived in East Columbus.
