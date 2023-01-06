ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

wcbi.com

Woman arrested, charged for stabbing man in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was stabbed and a woman is in jail after an argument. Now, 23-year-old Vanglorious Jones is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The incident happened about early Tuesday morning, about midnight, in the 1200 block of Ash Street in Columbus. The victim...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Parents of wandering 3-year-old charged with child neglect

The parents of a 3-year-old child found walking alone Tuesday morning have been charged with child neglect, a misdemeanor, according to the Columbus Police Department. The child’s parents, Tyler Williams and Elett Lowery, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon, CPD investigator Chris Ware said. Ware said the child had gotten...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Verona murder suspect receives $1M bond

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Belden man accused of murdering a Shannon man received a $1 million bond on Tuesday. Wendell King, 24, made his initial court appearance on Tuesday. Verona Police charged him with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s accused of fatally shooting Ryleek...
VERONA, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Officers used a search warrant on Jan. 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills, more than...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Passenger killed in Tuesday wreck in New Hope

One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in New Hope Tuesday morning, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. Summer Michelle Yearby, 40, was a passenger in a Honda Accord that struck a tree on Casey Lane, Merchant said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

UPDATE: Parent found for 3-year-old walking alone near railroad tracks

A parent of a 3-year-old boy found Tuesday morning walking alone on Southside has been found. Columbus Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying the boy, after he was found walking on the railroad tracks near College Street and 22nd Street South about 9:45. The child is in...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Arrest made for fatal Verona shooting

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Verona. According to the Verona Police Department, officers responded Sunday evening to a reported shooting near 119 Jones Drive. Officers found Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon, lying on the ground and a second victim inside a vehicle. Miles was...
VERONA, MS
wtva.com

Woman identified as victim killed in Lowndes County crash

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday morning in Lowndes County killed a 40-year-old woman. The crash happened on Casey Lane in New Hope. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Summer Yearby. The coroner said Yearby was a passenger in a northbound car. The driver of...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Child found walking along railroad in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone found a toddler walking along railroad tracks Tuesday morning in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the child was found at approximately 9:45 near College Street and 22nd Street South. The child is safe. Police were eventually able to get in contact with the...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Fugitive jumps from second-story window, chased down by K9

LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man released from hospital, arrested for murder

A man released Wednesday from the hospital has been charged with murder related to a house party shooting on Christmas Eve. Gregory Lamon Morris, 22, was arrested for fatally shooting Algren Hampton, 48, after an altercation at a party escalated to gunfire, according to a Columbus Police Department press release.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Laundromat fire causes some people to change their weekly routines

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville mainstay suffered heavy damage over the weekend. The Starkville Fire department responded to a structure on University Drive fire early Sunday morning. And that fire is causing some people to change their weekly routines. While it may not be a true “landmark”, The...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Supes, sheriff races all contested in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY — A little more than a week into the qualifying period for county offices, all five Clay County supervisor seats and the sheriff’s race are contested. Incumbent Sheriff Eddie Scott is seeking reelection, and has drawn one Democratic primary opponent so far in Cedric Sykes. Scott,...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police arrest man in deadly Christmas Eve party shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made an arrest in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting. 22-year-old Gregory Morris was charged with murder. He had a court appearance this afternoon. Morris was injured in the shooting melee. He was also arrested last year in connection with an April 26 shooting.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

State fines daycare after video surfaces shows workers scaring kids

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi State Department of Health fined a local daycare owner $450 following its investigation into videos showing employees scaring children on purpose. The agency emailed a letter to Shelia Sanders, the owner of Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton, on December...
HAMILTON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man, mom charged in statutory rape case

A Columbus man was arrested Dec. 27 for statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On Dec. 26 a 15-year-old girl was reported missing by her parents, who live in the county, Hawkins said. They believed she had run off with her boyfriend, Elijah Trout, 23, who lived in East Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man calls mom for ride from club, gets shot at on way home

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding someone who fired shots into a car over the weekend, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On New Year’s Day deputies responded to the 500 block of Gatlin Road in reference to a possible gunshot victim, Hawkins said. When deputies arrived they found a male victim bleeding from the face.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

