San Diego Union-Tribune

Global food prices in 2022 hit record high amid drought, war

 3 days ago

Global prices for food commodities like grain and vegetable oils were the highest on record last year even after falling for nine months in a row, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said, as Russia's war in Ukraine , drought and other factors drove up inflation and worsened hunger worldwide .

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of commonly traded food commodities, dipped by 1.9% in December from a month earlier, the Rome-based organization said Friday. For the whole year, it averaged 143.7 points, more than 14% above the 2021 average, which also saw large increases.

The December decline was led by a drop in the price of vegetable oils amid shrinking import demand, expectations of increased soy oil production in South America and lower crude oil prices. Grain and meat were also down, while dairy and sugar rose slightly.

“Calmer food commodity prices are welcome after two very volatile years ,” FAO chief economist Maximo Torero said in a prepared statement. “It is important to remain vigilant and keep a strong focus on mitigating global food insecurity given that world food prices remain at elevated levels, with many staples near record highs, and with prices of rice increasing, and still many risks associated with future supplies.”

Last year, the U.N. organization's Food Price Index hit the highest level since its records began in 1961, according to FAO data.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February exacerbated a food crisis because the two countries were leading global suppliers of wheat , barley, sunflower oil and other products, especially to nations in parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia that were already struggling with hunger.

With critical Black Sea supplies disrupted, food prices rose to record highs , increasing inflation, poverty and food insecurity in developing nations that rely on imports .

The war also jolted energy markets and fertilizer supplies , both key to food production. That was on top of climate shocks that have fueled starvation in places like the Horn of Africa. Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya are badly affected by the worst drought in decades , with the U.N. warning that parts of Somalia are facing famine . Thousands of people have already died.

Prices for wheat and corn reached a record high last year, though they fell in December along with the costs of other grains, the FAO said. It said harvests in the Southern Hemisphere boosted supplies and there was strong competition among exporters.

The organization's Vegetable Oil Price Index hit an all-time high last year, even as it tumbled in December to its lowest level since February 2021. For all of 2022, the FAO Dairy Price Index and Meat Price Index also were the highest since 1990.

Follow all of AP’s coverage on the food crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/food-crisis .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Related
marinelink.com

Diesel Consumption to Fall with US Manufacturing Downturn

U.S. manufacturers reported business activity declined for the second month running in December and the sector appears to be on the leading edge of a recession. The slowdown in manufacturing and freight has already dampened consumption of diesel and other distillate fuel oils, and consumption is likely to fall if the manufacturing downturn deepens.
Agriculture Online

Wheat set for biggest weekly loss in 6 months on ample global supplies

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday, but the market was on track for its biggest weekly decline in six months as ample supplies from the Black Sea region weighed on prices. Soybeans and corn ticked up, recouping some of recent losses with both markets set to end the week in negative territory.
World

War in Ukraine sparks fertilizer crisis that may impact the future of global food production

At Ráječek Farm in the southern Czech Republic, bright, red hydroponic tomato plants tower more than 10 feet tall inside greenhouses. The Sklenář family has worked the land on Ráječek Farm for four generations. The family once lost the farm to the state under communist rule. But several years after the Czech Republic switched to a market economy, the family regained control of the farm and launched a successful business growing hydroponic tomatoes.
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming for Oil in 2023. Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now.

Crude oil prices started off the year red hot. Oil prices rallied from less than $80 a barrel to more than $125 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. However, crude has cooled off considerably since this summer, steadily falling back into the low $80s on macroeconomic concerns. That more than 20% plunge in crude oil prices means oil is in a bear market.
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Executives from 150 oil and gas firms offered their opinion on what the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price will be at the end of this year as part of the fourth quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey.
ALASKA STATE
Axios

Egg prices expected to drop after a year of increases

High egg prices are starting to retreat from December's record highs, but it might take time before you see a difference at the store, experts tell Axios. Why it matters: While grocery items have broadly gotten more expensive, no food item has been impacted by inflation as much as eggs and their prices often give a clue about the current economic environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
agupdate.com

Corn prices close out 2022 on the upswing

As 2022 came to an end and 2023 was just getting started, corn prices were on an upswing. “We’ve had a pretty good push in corn. We got back up to the upper end of our trading ranges as we closed out 2022,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “The market looked like it was going to be able to have some strength to be able to try to push and maybe score some new contract highs once we got into the new year.”
MINNESOTA STATE
modernfarmer.com

Farmers Frustrated as Fertilizer Costs Soared in 2022

Lance Lillibridge, a farmer in east central Iowa, knows farming’s ups and downs. He has been in this business since he was “knee-high to a grasshopper” and is the first of a family of farmers to own his land. But he said the sharp increase in fertilizer prices this year has put him in a challenging position.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
rigzone.com

Andurand Says Oil May Surpass $140 a Barrel

Oil prices may exceed $140 a barrel this year if Asian economies fully re-open after Covid-related lockdowns, according to hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand. Even with a weak macroeconomic background this year, oil demand could grow by more than 4 million barrels a day, or about 4%, roughly double the amount expected by leading forecasters, Andurand said in an interview. The trader’s main commodities fund capped a third year of stellar gains in 2022 with an advance of 59%.
freightwaves.com

Transportation prices fall at fastest-ever pace in December, LMI says

Supply chain data released Tuesday showed a new “sharpest rate of contraction” for transportation pricing during December. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI), a monthly survey of supply chain executives, displayed a 36.9 reading for transportation prices during the month. The rate of decline was the fastest recorded in the six-year history of the data set.
nationalhogfarmer.com

World food prices fall in December

World food prices fell in December, but the average 2022 FAO Food Price Index was notably higher than the previous year. During 2022, world prices of wheat and maize reached record highs and the FAO Dairy Price Index and Meat Price Index marked their highest full-year levels since 1990. In...
CNBC

Dollar tumbles after U.S. jobs report, service sector contraction

The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed a strong, but not blockbuster employment picture in December. The dollar fell 1.17% on the day against a basket of currencies to 103.88, after reaching 105.63, the highest since Dec. 7. The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data...
Washington Examiner

Natural gas prices fall to lowest since 2021 in major reversal post-Ukraine war

Natural gas futures slumped to the lowest level in more than a year on Friday, marking a major turnaround since the massive run-up in prices that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and threatened to impose hardship on households in New England and across the United States. Futures fell below $3.60...
San Diego, CA
