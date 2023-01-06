Reports: Bengals pushing owners to vote 'No' to neutral site plan

During Sunday afternoon’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon might have had the best touchdown celebration of the year when he pulled out a coin, flipped it, and then had the rest of the team kick it, mocking the NFL’s controversial decision to have the Ravens and Bengals flip a coin to determine home-field advantage if the Ravens won Sunday’s game, even though the Bengals won the AFC North division.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO