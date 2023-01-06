Reports: Bengals pushing owners to vote 'No' to neutral site plan

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Meet the 'real hero' who saved Damar Hamlin's life: Oklahoma-born assistant trainer Denny Kellington
After news circulated that Hamlin was showing signs improvement and was communicating with his teammates, people began searching for the man who began immediately performing CPR.
thecomeback.com
Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason
The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Look: Bengals Painting Field To Honor Damar Hamlin; Bills Announce Safety Making 'Excellent' Improvements
Cincinnati takes on the Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Why Bengals Are 'Livid' With NFL This Weekend
The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly very unhappy with the NFL right now. Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Zac Taylor and the Bengals organization are "livid" about the league's new playoff scenario's after this week's cancellation, saying they believe decision penalizes their team and rewards the division rival Ravens. According to Schefter:
‘Get better soon;’ Wife of Bengals coach Zac Taylor delivers kids’ cards to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, delivered hundreds of cards from local students for Bills safety Damar Hamlin to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Damar Hamlin making ‘continued progress’, breathing on his own, team...
thecomeback.com
Former Bengals star to pay Joe Mixon touchdown fine
During Sunday afternoon’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon might have had the best touchdown celebration of the year when he pulled out a coin, flipped it, and then had the rest of the team kick it, mocking the NFL’s controversial decision to have the Ravens and Bengals flip a coin to determine home-field advantage if the Ravens won Sunday’s game, even though the Bengals won the AFC North division.
Report reveals why Patriots suspended players
The New England Patriots have suspended two players ahead of their Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, and now some details on the suspensions have emerged. The NFL’s transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Pats moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The moves... The post Report reveals why Patriots suspended players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lamar Jackson gets massive Ravens NFL Playoffs injury update
Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 18 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, a league source reportedly told Adam Schefter that Jackson has a “strong chance” of playing in the Ravens’ Wild Card game next week. Jackson is reportedly still dealing...
Chad Johnson Calls for Bengals ‘Coin Toss’ Touchdown Celebrations
Ochocinco knows a thing or two about celebrations.
2 NFL Cities Have Already Declined To Host Neutral Site AFC Championship Game
The NFL will have to continue its search for a neutral-site AFC Championship Game. That's because two cities have already eliminated themselves from the sweepstakes. On Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network announced that Ford Field would not be able to host a neutral-site AFC Championship. Ford Field is expected...
NBC4 Columbus
Bengals react to NFL playoff changes
Bengals defensive backs Eli Apple and Mike Hilton react to the NFL's playoff changes and potential coin flip for home game against Baltimore. Bengals defensive backs Eli Apple and Mike Hilton react to the NFL's playoff changes and potential coin flip for home game against Baltimore. The Spectrum Jan. 8,...
Bills seeding scenarios: with Kansas City win, Buffalo eliminated from No. 1 seed contention
The Buffalo Bills still have a chance the secure the AFC's No. 1 seed -- and it depends largely on what the Kansas City Chiefs do.
Browns fire franchise legend for wild reason
The Cleveland Browns cut ties with former quarterback Bernie Kosar abruptly on Sunday, and a report indicated that there was a wild reason behind the move. Kosar played for the Browns from 1985 to 1993, and has served as a team ambassador and contributor to in-house radio programming throughout the season. On Sunday, he tweeted... The post Browns fire franchise legend for wild reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots suspend 2 players ahead of Bills game
The New England Patriots are pulling an interesting disciplinary move ahead of their regular season finale. The NFL transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Patriots have moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The move was dated Dec. 31. While no details have emerged on... The post Patriots suspend 2 players ahead of Bills game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Bills paying Damar Hamlin full salary on IR
The Buffalo Bills will pay safety Damar Hamlin's full salary while he is on injured reserve, NFL Network said Sunday. Hamlin, 24, is finishing the second season of his four-year, $3.64 million rookie contract. The contract includes a standard split that pays him at a lower rate if he lands on IR, which he did on Friday. ...
Fox 19
41 photos that show Cincinnati’s response to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s been little time to reflect on the last five days. Many of us haven’t had the inclination or, frankly, the emotional bandwidth. But as the week draws to a close, it’s worth recognizing a truth that still may not be fully acknowledged. Cincinnati—the city and its people—endured something historic. And as with most historic things, it was also extremely difficult.
Reports: Broncos seek to interview Dan Quinn
The Denver Broncos have requested permission from the Dallas Cowboys to interview Dan Quinn - again - for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network and 9News reported Monday. Quinn was a finalist for the vacancy last year before the team opted to hire Nathaniel Hackett, since fired after starting 4-11. Senior assistant Jerry Rosburg finished out the season as interim head coach. ...
Reports: Panthers to interview Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich
The Carolina Panthers are expected to interview former NFL head coaches Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich for their head coaching vacancy, multiple outlets reported. Steve Wilks, who finished the season as interim head coach, is also a candidate for the job. Caldwell, 67, is 62-50 as a head coach with the Indianapolis Colts (2009-11) and Detroit Lions (2014-17). He went 2-4 in playoff games and coached the Colts to Super...
Charlotte Observer
Several key Panthers players are unsure about their futures but hope to return
Panthers center Bradley Bozeman and defensive backs Myles Hartsfield and Sam Franklin are among a group of 22 pending free agents as Carolina heads into the offseason.
News-Herald
Lenoir City, TN
940
Followers
3K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT
News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.https://www.news-herald.net
Comments / 0