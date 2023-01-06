Mr. Albert “Cheesy” Puccetti, 88, of Tovey, IL died Monday, January 9, 2023 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. He was born January 23, 1934 in Tovey, IL the son of Leo and Maria (DelMagro) Puccetti. Albert married Margaret Pop on June 9, 1956 in Taylorville, IL and she preceded him in death May 26, 2022. Cheesy retired after 32 years at Peabody Mine #10. He was a member of the U.M.W.A., the Taylorville VFW and the Kincaid American Legion and is a past Trustee for the Village of Tovey. Mr. Puccetti honorably served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Surviving are: 3 sons Michael “Mickey” (Katherine) Puccetti of Girard, IL David (Kim) Puccetti of Taylorville, IL., Mark (Kristin) Puccetti of Tovey, IL a sister Anita R. Lucas of Kincaid, IL a sister in law Claudine Puccetti of Chatham, IL., 6 grandchildren Michael Puccetti, Katie (Derek) Emery, Brooke (Rob) Wangen, Matthew Puccetti, Nicholas Puccetti, Jacob Puccetti, 7 great grandchildren Bella, Ryker, Rhyett, Addison, Cole, Luke and Case along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 66 years Margaret, and 2 brothers Joseph and Geno Puccetti. Private family funeral services are planned. Masterson’s in Kincaid is assisting his family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at mastersonfh.com and will be printed and given to the family.

