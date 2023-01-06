Read full article on original website
Dennis O'Malley
Dennis M. O’Malley, 82, of Nokomis, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 3:10 A.M. at Springfield Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 29, 1940 in Witt, IL, the son of Wm O’Malley and Celia Bertha (Brown) O’Malley. Dennis was a 1958 graduate of Nokomis...
Timothy E. Mayes
Timothy E. Mayes, 69 of Taylorville, passed away at 4:11p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 9, 1953 in Butte, Montana, the son of Thomas E. and Doris (McIntosh) Mayes Sr. He married Theresa Schroyer on November 28, 1975 in Taylorville. Tim worked in manufacturing for many years including at Macon Metals and GSI. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an avid sports fan, especially the Cubs and Bears. He had a passion for demo derbys and competed in many throughout the years. Reading was another favorite hobby of his, especially westerns. More than anything he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
Mr. Albert "Cheesy"Puccetti
Mr. Albert “Cheesy” Puccetti, 88, of Tovey, IL died Monday, January 9, 2023 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. He was born January 23, 1934 in Tovey, IL the son of Leo and Maria (DelMagro) Puccetti. Albert married Margaret Pop on June 9, 1956 in Taylorville, IL and she preceded him in death May 26, 2022. Cheesy retired after 32 years at Peabody Mine #10. He was a member of the U.M.W.A., the Taylorville VFW and the Kincaid American Legion and is a past Trustee for the Village of Tovey. Mr. Puccetti honorably served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Surviving are: 3 sons Michael “Mickey” (Katherine) Puccetti of Girard, IL David (Kim) Puccetti of Taylorville, IL., Mark (Kristin) Puccetti of Tovey, IL a sister Anita R. Lucas of Kincaid, IL a sister in law Claudine Puccetti of Chatham, IL., 6 grandchildren Michael Puccetti, Katie (Derek) Emery, Brooke (Rob) Wangen, Matthew Puccetti, Nicholas Puccetti, Jacob Puccetti, 7 great grandchildren Bella, Ryker, Rhyett, Addison, Cole, Luke and Case along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 66 years Margaret, and 2 brothers Joseph and Geno Puccetti. Private family funeral services are planned. Masterson’s in Kincaid is assisting his family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at mastersonfh.com and will be printed and given to the family.
Patricia R. Landers
Patricia R. Landers, 71 of Taylorville, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 4:03 a.m. at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 14, 1951 in Middletown, IL, the daughter of Charlene Marie Poole and Harold Dean Poole. Patricia married Harold Leach in April of 1975 and they later divorced in March of 1996. On December 26, 2001, she married Gerald (Gary) Landers of Taylorville and he preceded her in death in November of 2010.
Larry 'Doc' Prose
Larry “Doc” Prose, 76, of Morrisonville, passed away at 12:14 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Doc was born November 5, 1946, in Litchfield, the son of Loren A. “Bill” and Gladys L. (O’Brien) Prose. He graduated from Morrisonville High School with the Class of 1964 and went on to proudly serve our country in the United States Army as a medic during the Vietnam War. Doc married Sharon Lynn Bolen on October 31, 1970, at the Davis Memorial Christian Church. They enjoyed over 52 years of marriage.
Suessie's In Taylorville Named Business Of The Month
The Miller Media Group along with BNG Administrative Services are recognizing a local business every month for their “Business of the Month.” This month Suessie’s Resale, at 216 South Main in Taylorville. The business, run by Becky Adcock and her daughter Co-owner Hailey Adcock were recognized for their hard work recently. The ladies were recognized with a certificate from Becky Edwards. Becky says it started off as a consignment shop.
4H Workshop Donates Blankets
The 4-H Youth Leadership Team hosted a Christian County Community Service Workshop on November 21st at the Christian County Extension Office. The Christian County 4-H Youth Leadership Team and 4-H members in the county donated fleece material to make blankets. Local youth participants helped make tie blankets and we recently donated them to Taylorville Memorial Foundation. The blankets will be given to patients at the hospital.
Area Arrests And Accidents 01/09/23
The Taylorville Police Department reported the following to Regional Radio News;. Sierra M. Durbin, age 27, of Taylorville was arrested for Driving While License Suspended. Taylorville Police responded to the following car accidents:. Jordan Belden of Beecher City was traveling southbound on Route 29 on December 28th at 8:46 PM...
Pana Community Hospital Promoting Transport Program
Pana Community Hospital’s Transport program can give you a ride to and from your medical provider. That’s Business Development Director Carol Chandler. She adds that the service is free for PCH patients. Chandler wants you to know the Transport Program is available for more than just medical appointments.
WTIM School Spotlight: Taylorville Junior High Offering Social Emotional Learning
Taylorville Junior High School teaching children Social Emotional Learning or SEL. SEL Counselor Ashley Whitehead says it’s about helping children balance their lives. SEL Interventionist Doug Bowsher says his job is to teach children how to develop skills benefiting their day-to-day lives. Whitehead says that managing a struggling child...
Missing Macoupin Man Found
A missing Macoupin man who went missing has been found. 72 year old Craig Winter had a condition that placed him in danger. Winter has been located in Henderson county Illinois alive and is being checked by EMT according to the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office.
Macoupin County Sheriff's Office Requesting Help For Missing Man
The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. At the request of the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Department is requesting your assistance in locating Craig D. Winter. He is a 72-year-old white male.
