75% of young Republicans are concerned about climate change as are 83% of Moms. Our congressmen and senators in Washington should also be concerned. I urge you to write to Congressmen Simpson and Fulcher and Senators Crapo and Risch. Encourage them to be part of the solution by joining the House Conservative Climate Caucus or the Senate Bipartisan Climate Solution Caucus.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO