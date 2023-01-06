ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Biden, Buttigieg face pressure to get to the bottom of FAA mishap

President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are under intense political pressure to get to the bottom of an issue at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that grounded flights Wednesday — and to prevent further snares in Americans’ air travel. The FAA experienced an outage in the system that warns pilots of hazards during their […]
IOWA STATE
The Hill

Key figures quash suggestions of gas stove ban

The White House and a key independent regulator are pushing back on the idea of a ban on new gas stoves as tensions over the restrictions boil over in Washington.  White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the White House doesn’t support a ban on Wednesday, echoing earlier remarks from the chair of the…
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a government system that offers safety and other information to pilots broke down, stranding some planes on the ground for hours. The White House said there was no evidence that a cyberattack triggered...
Idaho State Journal

Bolsonaro eyes early return to Brazil as US stay irks Biden

MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration is under growing pressure from leftists in Latin America as well as U.S. lawmakers to expel Jair Bolsonaro from a post-presidential retreat in Florida following his supporters' brazen attack on Brazil's capital over the weekend. But the far-right ex-president may pre-empt any plans...
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Authorities probe who was behind uprising in Brazil capital

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities said Monday that they were looking into who may have been behind the shocking uprising that sent protesters storming into the nation’s halls of power in a riot that had striking similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Idaho State Journal

Find solutions

75% of young Republicans are concerned about climate change as are 83% of Moms. Our congressmen and senators in Washington should also be concerned. I urge you to write to Congressmen Simpson and Fulcher and Senators Crapo and Risch. Encourage them to be part of the solution by joining the House Conservative Climate Caucus or the Senate Bipartisan Climate Solution Caucus.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy