KXRM
Biden, Buttigieg face pressure to get to the bottom of FAA mishap
President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are under intense political pressure to get to the bottom of an issue at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that grounded flights Wednesday — and to prevent further snares in Americans’ air travel. The FAA experienced an outage in the system that warns pilots of hazards during their […]
Key figures quash suggestions of gas stove ban
The White House and a key independent regulator are pushing back on the idea of a ban on new gas stoves as tensions over the restrictions boil over in Washington. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the White House doesn’t support a ban on Wednesday, echoing earlier remarks from the chair of the…
WRIC - ABC 8News
In control of House, Republicans move on abortion
Only days into their control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans on Wednesday pushed forward two bills regarding abortion.
Idaho State Journal
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a government system that offers safety and other information to pilots broke down, stranding some planes on the ground for hours. The White House said there was no evidence that a cyberattack triggered...
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has announced in a tweet that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Idaho State Journal
Bolsonaro eyes early return to Brazil as US stay irks Biden
MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration is under growing pressure from leftists in Latin America as well as U.S. lawmakers to expel Jair Bolsonaro from a post-presidential retreat in Florida following his supporters' brazen attack on Brazil's capital over the weekend. But the far-right ex-president may pre-empt any plans...
Idaho State Journal
Authorities probe who was behind uprising in Brazil capital
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities said Monday that they were looking into who may have been behind the shocking uprising that sent protesters storming into the nation’s halls of power in a riot that had striking similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Idaho State Journal
Find solutions
75% of young Republicans are concerned about climate change as are 83% of Moms. Our congressmen and senators in Washington should also be concerned. I urge you to write to Congressmen Simpson and Fulcher and Senators Crapo and Risch. Encourage them to be part of the solution by joining the House Conservative Climate Caucus or the Senate Bipartisan Climate Solution Caucus.
