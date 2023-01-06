ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Our Town with William Kelly: Palm Beach seeks public opinion for zoning code reform

For years, town officials have said the town’s zoning code is an outdated patchwork of amendments that are inconsistent and too complicated to fully understand. Many residents have said the code is failing to protect neighborhoods that are losing their charm to a disturbing development trend: houses that are being built too large for their lots and that loom over their neighbors.
