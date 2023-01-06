ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

FAA computer outage causes more than 100 delays at RDU

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Flights were taking off again Wednesday afternoon after a computer outage grounded planes across the country for several hours. The impacts of the outage stretched into the afternoon, with more than 100 flights delayed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Before 7 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)...
MORRISVILLE, NC
WRAL News

EXPLAINER: How much will the rain help California's drought?

California has experienced a devastating, multi-year drought that’s depleted reservoirs, forced officials to plead with residents to conserve water and constrained supplies to vital farmland. Suddenly, the state has been hit by a severe series of storms, with more expected in the coming days. The rain is soaking a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Changes possible for NC employees' health plan

Changes may be coming in the next few years for state employees on the State Health Plan. For the first time in decades, a multi-billion-dollar contract to manage the plan is changing hands. Changes may be coming in the next few years for state employees on the State Health Plan....
WRAL News

'A man-made disaster': Oregon's new governor tackles housing

SALEM, ORE. — Oregon's newly sworn-in Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders intended to combat homelessness on her first full day in office Tuesday, a sign of how critical the shortage of affordable housing has become in the state and across the nation. The orders call for...
OREGON STATE
WRAL News

NC wastewater indicates COVID-19 prevalence highest since Jan. 2022

The state released COVID-19 data on Wednesday, providing a clearer picture today of a surge in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. Infections have been on the rise for weeks now. Data released at noon by the state Department of Health and Human Services indicated there were 68% more virus particles in wastewater than last week, the highest prevalence since Jan. 19, 2022.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

New data to be released, COVID cases continue to rise

We'll get a clearer picture today of a surge in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, with new numbers from the state. Infections have been on the rise for weeks now. Wake County is ramping up testing sites in the area as COVID-19 cases increase. This site on Rock Quarry Road opens at 10 am.. testing people for both flu and COVID.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Speech groups criticize Florida school for scrapping play

NEW YORK — Free speech groups have condemned the abrupt cancellation by Florida administrators of a high school student production of Paula Vogel’s play “Indecent,” which explores a flashpoint in Jewish and queer theatrical history. The National Coalition Against Censorship, PEN America, and the Dramatists Legal...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WRAL News

Oklahoma prisons chief: Minister OK'd inside death chamber

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma prison officials said Wednesday that they will allow an anti-death penalty minister with a history of protest-related arrests inside the execution chamber for Thursday's lethal injection of death row inmate Scott Eizember. Department of Corrections Director Steven Harpe said he reversed his earlier decision not...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WRAL News

NC legislative session kicks off with pomp, rules battle and medical emergency

The North Carolina General Assembly gaveled back into session Wednesday for another year of budget-writing and lawmaking. The day was largely about the typical ceremony and initial organizing that come at the beginning of every legislative session, but it wasn’t without action. Lawmakers previewed the session’s first major fight: Over a rule change that would give the House’s Republican majority more leeway to surprise Democrats and catch them a member short on key votes. There was also a brief delay at the beginning of the House session after a representative needed medical attention.
WRAL News

NC House session briefly delayed by medical emergency

The opening day of the 2023 state legislative session was delayed briefly in the North Carolina House of Representatives Wednesday when a member had a medical issue. Emergency responders were called for state Rep. William Brisson, R-Bladen. The nine-term lawmaker was helped out of the chamber. Shortly after, he returned to take the oath of office as the House organized for the session.
WRAL News

Former UNC employee accused of embezzling $60,000

A former UNC Chapel Hill employee is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars. The crime happened at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History in Chapel Hill. The investigation started back in January of 2020, when the staff here noticed some discrepancies, which led to the questioning of an employee who later resigned.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NC House Republicans scrap rule on veto override votes

Controversial North Carolina bills could be approved with little notice if the House of Representatives moves forward with new rules proposed by the GOP majority. State legislators on Wednesday returned to Raleigh where, for the next two years, the GOP will have almost enough members to pass their agenda at-will and override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Universal to open theme park in Texas for young kids

FRISCO, TEXAS — Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a theme park to Texas that will focus on entertaining young children, officials announced Wednesday. The “one-of-a-kind” park in the Dallas suburb of Frisco will include attractions, interactive shows and opportunities for meet-and-greets with characters, the company said in a news release.
FRISCO, TX
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy