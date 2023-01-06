Read full article on original website
Related
Korean firm plans $2.5B in new solar panel plants in Georgia
ATLANTA — A South Korean solar panel maker said Wednesday that it will invest more than $2.5 billion to build factories in Georgia in what it says is the largest solar investment in American history. Qcells, a unit of Hanwha Solutions, projects it will supply about 30% of total...
FAA computer outage causes more than 100 delays at RDU
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Flights were taking off again Wednesday afternoon after a computer outage grounded planes across the country for several hours. The impacts of the outage stretched into the afternoon, with more than 100 flights delayed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Before 7 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)...
EXPLAINER: How much will the rain help California's drought?
California has experienced a devastating, multi-year drought that’s depleted reservoirs, forced officials to plead with residents to conserve water and constrained supplies to vital farmland. Suddenly, the state has been hit by a severe series of storms, with more expected in the coming days. The rain is soaking a...
Northern California sees more rain while the south dries out
LOS ANGELES — Storm-ravaged California scrambled to clean up and repair widespread damage on Wednesday as the lashing rain eased in many areas, although thunderstorms led a new atmospheric river into the northern half of the state. The plume of moisture lurking off the coast stretched all the way...
Changes possible for NC employees' health plan
Changes may be coming in the next few years for state employees on the State Health Plan. For the first time in decades, a multi-billion-dollar contract to manage the plan is changing hands. Changes may be coming in the next few years for state employees on the State Health Plan....
'A man-made disaster': Oregon's new governor tackles housing
SALEM, ORE. — Oregon's newly sworn-in Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders intended to combat homelessness on her first full day in office Tuesday, a sign of how critical the shortage of affordable housing has become in the state and across the nation. The orders call for...
NC wastewater indicates COVID-19 prevalence highest since Jan. 2022
The state released COVID-19 data on Wednesday, providing a clearer picture today of a surge in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. Infections have been on the rise for weeks now. Data released at noon by the state Department of Health and Human Services indicated there were 68% more virus particles in wastewater than last week, the highest prevalence since Jan. 19, 2022.
New data to be released, COVID cases continue to rise
We'll get a clearer picture today of a surge in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, with new numbers from the state. Infections have been on the rise for weeks now. Wake County is ramping up testing sites in the area as COVID-19 cases increase. This site on Rock Quarry Road opens at 10 am.. testing people for both flu and COVID.
Larger GOP majorities seek impact at N. Carolina Statehouse
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina General Assembly opened its two-year legislative session Wednesday with Republicans on the cusp of veto-proof control that will force Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to thread parliamentary needle s to block abortion restrictions and other culture war issues he’s vowed to fight. The...
Speech groups criticize Florida school for scrapping play
NEW YORK — Free speech groups have condemned the abrupt cancellation by Florida administrators of a high school student production of Paula Vogel’s play “Indecent,” which explores a flashpoint in Jewish and queer theatrical history. The National Coalition Against Censorship, PEN America, and the Dramatists Legal...
Person shot and killed in Chapel Hill, 2nd shooting of the night
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Police in Chapel Hill are investigating a homicide. On Monday around 10:30 p.m., officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to the 300 block of S. Estes Drive, where they found K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe, 27, of Oxford, dead. Thorpe died from gunshot injuries,...
Oklahoma prisons chief: Minister OK'd inside death chamber
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma prison officials said Wednesday that they will allow an anti-death penalty minister with a history of protest-related arrests inside the execution chamber for Thursday's lethal injection of death row inmate Scott Eizember. Department of Corrections Director Steven Harpe said he reversed his earlier decision not...
Police: 2 in stolen car shot at 2 others at American Tobacco Campus in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Police officers on Tuesday responded to a report of shots fired at American Tobacco Campus. Shortly after 10:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Blackwell Street. K9 officers were at the scene along with the Durham County Sheriff's Office.
NC legislative session kicks off with pomp, rules battle and medical emergency
The North Carolina General Assembly gaveled back into session Wednesday for another year of budget-writing and lawmaking. The day was largely about the typical ceremony and initial organizing that come at the beginning of every legislative session, but it wasn’t without action. Lawmakers previewed the session’s first major fight: Over a rule change that would give the House’s Republican majority more leeway to surprise Democrats and catch them a member short on key votes. There was also a brief delay at the beginning of the House session after a representative needed medical attention.
NC House session briefly delayed by medical emergency
The opening day of the 2023 state legislative session was delayed briefly in the North Carolina House of Representatives Wednesday when a member had a medical issue. Emergency responders were called for state Rep. William Brisson, R-Bladen. The nine-term lawmaker was helped out of the chamber. Shortly after, he returned to take the oath of office as the House organized for the session.
Former UNC employee accused of embezzling $60,000
A former UNC Chapel Hill employee is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars. The crime happened at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History in Chapel Hill. The investigation started back in January of 2020, when the staff here noticed some discrepancies, which led to the questioning of an employee who later resigned.
Suspect emerges in shooting at New Mexico official's home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities in New Mexico’s largest city said a suspect believed to be linked to at least one of the shootings at or near the homes or offices of several elected officials was in custody Monday, but they declined to release his name. Albuquerque Police Chief...
NC House Republicans scrap rule on veto override votes
Controversial North Carolina bills could be approved with little notice if the House of Representatives moves forward with new rules proposed by the GOP majority. State legislators on Wednesday returned to Raleigh where, for the next two years, the GOP will have almost enough members to pass their agenda at-will and override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
Universal to open theme park in Texas for young kids
FRISCO, TEXAS — Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a theme park to Texas that will focus on entertaining young children, officials announced Wednesday. The “one-of-a-kind” park in the Dallas suburb of Frisco will include attractions, interactive shows and opportunities for meet-and-greets with characters, the company said in a news release.
Man murdered in Durham was Afghan refugee who risked life to help American troops
DURHAM, N.C. — A man who risked his life to protect American troops in Afghanistan -- was murdered in Durham. WRAL News has learned that the victim was a refugee, here seeking safety. A father of seven, Ainzargul Totakhil was killed Dec. 30, 2022, on Holloway Street – with...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0