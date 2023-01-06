The North Carolina General Assembly gaveled back into session Wednesday for another year of budget-writing and lawmaking. The day was largely about the typical ceremony and initial organizing that come at the beginning of every legislative session, but it wasn’t without action. Lawmakers previewed the session’s first major fight: Over a rule change that would give the House’s Republican majority more leeway to surprise Democrats and catch them a member short on key votes. There was also a brief delay at the beginning of the House session after a representative needed medical attention.

