Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On VoicemailThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in TulsaEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Related
1033theeagle.com
Tulsa man admits threatening to ‘shoot up’ Saint Francis hospital
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he made threats against Saint Francis Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 4 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Troy Eaton, who was interacting with healthcare professionals who were treating his mother.
1033theeagle.com
Tulsa County judge to decide whether 4 people will stand trial for 2022 murder
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge is expected to rule whether four people will stand trial after they were arrested for the shooting death of a woman at the Center of the Universe in 2022. It’s expected at 1:30 p.m. Monday that four of five people arrested in...
1033theeagle.com
Broken Arrow hosting community expo Feb. 18
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow is hosting a Community Services Expo Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Stoney Creek Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The expo will be the first of its kind for a city in the metro, the city announced. “We...
1033theeagle.com
Pryor man arrested after road rage incident leaves woman with broken nose
PRYOR, Okla. — A Pryor man has been arrested after a road rage incident that left a woman with a broken nose, according to a social media post from the Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD). PCPD said at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022 they responded to a...
1033theeagle.com
Kids cooking classes kick off at Mother Road Market
TULSA, Okla. — Mother Road Market kicked off their new year of cooking classes for kids. Six-year-old Jasper Wilson was one of more than 20 kids learning how to cook minestrone soup at Mother Road Market’s first cooking class of the new year for kids. “It’s about friends,...
1033theeagle.com
Broken Arrow Library holds vision board and journal building event
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Library held a vision board and journal building event on Friday afternoon. The event was for ages 11 and up and lasted from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Courtney Helm, a Youth Associate at the Broken Arrow Library said the event was...
1033theeagle.com
‘The Tuskegee Airmen’ screening brings Cuba Gooding Jr. back to Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. visited Muskogee for a special film screening and to pay tribute to some of the city’s heroes. Gooding Jr. was at a special screening of the movie, “The Tuskegee Airmen.” He was in the movie back in 1995, which was partly filmed in Muskogee.
Comments / 0