Tulsa, OK

Tulsa man admits threatening to ‘shoot up’ Saint Francis hospital

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he made threats against Saint Francis Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 4 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Troy Eaton, who was interacting with healthcare professionals who were treating his mother.
Broken Arrow hosting community expo Feb. 18

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow is hosting a Community Services Expo Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Stoney Creek Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The expo will be the first of its kind for a city in the metro, the city announced. “We...
Kids cooking classes kick off at Mother Road Market

TULSA, Okla. — Mother Road Market kicked off their new year of cooking classes for kids. Six-year-old Jasper Wilson was one of more than 20 kids learning how to cook minestrone soup at Mother Road Market’s first cooking class of the new year for kids. “It’s about friends,...
TULSA, OK

