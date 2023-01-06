NEW YORK -- If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've probably noticed egg prices are high.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about why this is happening and when they predict we'll see a change.New Rochelle resident Donna Moses says she's cut back on buying eggs."I believe the eggs are too high, far too high," she said.Grocery store owner Jose Filipe says she's not alone; many customers at New Rochelle Farms have changed their spending habits."I've seen customers gravitate from buying organic eggs now to more conventional eggs, and specifically now, the half dozen. Prices have quadrupled in about...

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO