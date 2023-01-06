ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

cititour.com

Seven NYC Spots to Celebrate Dry January in style

Who needs booze when you can stir up a great mocktail. Here are seven fabulous finds!. At l’Abeille in Tribeca you will find sweet and savory options like the Reves de Mandarine, made with fresh mandarin, bax lemon verbena spirit, oat milk, elderflower lemon syrup and fig compote. On the savory side is En Fume with lapsang souchong tea, amass herbal spirit, lemon, ginger, vanilla honey and topped with elderflower.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Dinner Out at L’Adresse near Bryant Park

L’Adresse is a modern American bistro that sits across from Bryant Park at 1065 6th Avenue in Manhattan. The space is filled with warm wood tones with a steak house feel along with steak house prices. A few slices of black bread, which is quite good, kick off the meal.
MANHATTAN, NY
lacademie.com

17 Best Waterfront Restaurants In New York City To Try In 2023

With the appearance of a complicated watery system, it is ideal for the best waterfront restaurants in New York City to thrive. Lakes, ponds, or rivers such as the Hudson River and the East River are much better places with first-class restaurants. It could be a fantastic experience to savor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Winter Drought: Is It Normal for NYC to Go This Long Without Measurable Snowfall?

In a winter that's socked parts of the country in history-making snow storms, New York City still hasn't seen any measurable snowfall this winter. It's an occurrence that is not entirely unheard-of; in 1973 the city didn't have any significant accumulation until Jan. 29. And with no significant snowfall in the extended forecast, there's a chance NYC sets a new record for latest snowfall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Experts: Bird flu outbreak is driving up egg prices

NEW YORK -- If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've probably noticed egg prices are high.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about why this is happening and when they predict we'll see a change.New Rochelle resident Donna Moses says she's cut back on buying eggs."I believe the eggs are too high, far too high," she said.Grocery store owner Jose Filipe says she's not alone; many customers at New Rochelle Farms have changed their spending habits."I've seen customers gravitate from buying organic eggs now to more conventional eggs, and specifically now, the half dozen. Prices have quadrupled in about...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
New York Post

‘Bleeding blue’: Cops flee NYPD in biggest exodus since 9/11

The NYPD saw 3,701 cops retire or resign in 2022, the most since the post-9/11 exodus in 2002, when 3,846 cops said goodbye to the job, according to data obtained by The Post.  Pension fund numbers reveal the 2022 exits are 32% more than the 2,811 who left in 2021. The mass migration took place as the NYPD hired 1,982 officers in 2022, leaving the department down some 1,700 cops, the data suggests. Bail reform, resentment for the city’s vaccination mandate, the defund-the-police movement, cops feeling disrespected, and the lure of higher pay and lower stress proved to be the final push...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

One $1 million Powerball ticket, four $50,000 tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five New Yorkers won big in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.  A ticket worth $1 million and four tickets worth $50,000 were sold for the drawing, according to lottery officials. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 35-36-44-45-67, with a Powerball of 14.  The winning tickets were bought at: Powerball players can securely […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedigestonline.com

Best BYOB Restaurants in Montclair (2023 Updated List)

Montclair is a hotspot for some of the most adored restaurants in New Jersey with the standouts being the BYOB establishments. Here are some diverse, highly raved-about spots in Montclair that are sure to get your taste buds kicking and leave your wine glass empty. Nami Nori. We’re starting off...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New York Post

‘Uncle Junior’s’ real-life ‘Sopranos’ home hits the market for $585K in NJ

Here’s an offer you can’t refuse. A New Jersey house that served as the on-screen home of “The Sopranos” mob boss “Uncle Junior” has reportedly hit the market — and it comes with a killer price. The four-bedroom home in Newark’s upscale Forest Hills neighborhood — which appeared at least five times in the hit HBO series between 1999 and 2007 — is up for sale for just $585,000, NJ.com reported. “It’s a beautiful home and still has lots of its original features, like the hardwood floors,” real estate agent Linda Alemar of Sky Realty Associates told the outlet. Alemar said the...
NEWARK, NJ

