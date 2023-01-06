Read full article on original website
Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Three Suspects that Attempted to Flee, One Suspect Still at Large
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office have announced that they are searching for a wanted fugitive after arresting three other suspects. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Turner and Deputy Greg Poynter arrested two people Sunday morning after attempting to stop a gray Saturn Aurora on Sinking Creek Road, when it made an attempt to flee from police by driving several miles onto White Oak Road. The vehicle then became stuck after trying to travel on a nearly impassable forest service road.
Williamsburg Police Arrest Two Convicted Felons During Traffic Stop
The Williamsburg Police Department says a recent traffic stop landed two convicted felons in jail on new charges. Officers stopped a car on Elm Street for traffic violations. During a search of the car, officers found a gun, what they suspected to be heroin and other drug paraphernalia. One of the people in the car, 39-year-old David Davis of Williamsburg, was also found to be under the influence. Davis and 42-year-old Edna Holt of Williamsburg, were arrested. They were charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, and other charges related to the traffic stop. Both were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Jackson County Police Looking For Truck Bought With Counterfeit Money
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a stolen truck. Police say the truck, a black 1999 Ford F-250, was purchased on Tuesday with counterfeit money. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-287-7121 or Jackson County Dispatch at 606-287-9979.
Pulaski County Man Arrested After Violent Incident In November
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports a man is facing several charges following a violent incident in November of 2022. An indictment was issued for 48-year-old Sean Campbell. Campbell was charged with kidnapping, strangulation and persistent felony offender. Officials say Campbell forced his wife into his car near their Science Hill home and took her to a local motel. At the motel, officials say Campbell assaulted her. Police say another man, who was staying at the motel and was an employee of Sean Campbell, was able to step in and stop Campbell. His wife was able to run and hide in a bathroom. She was later taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and treated for her injuries. Over the weekend, police noticed Campbell on Ash Street in Ferguson. He was arrested and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Armed And Dangerous Whitley County Man Arrested
Police say an “armed and dangerous” Whitley County man was found and arrested. Officers say 25-year-old Brady Bowman was accused of shooting at a family member and leaving the Pleasant View area in a car. The car was later found on Little Wolf Creek Road, but officials said Bowman got out of the car and fled on foot. Bowman was eventually found on top of a mountain in a tree stand. He was taken into custody and charged with wanton endangerment, but officials say other charges are pending. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Kentucky sheriff’s office finds man accused of using blue lights on personal car
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Deputies said they found the suspect accused of using blue lights in Laurel County. The investigation continues. Authorities in southern Kentucky are warning drivers that someone is impersonating a law enforcement officer and trying to pull people over. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says...
Somerset Police Arrest Virginia Man After High Speed Chase
The Somerset Police Department is reporting officers responded to a report of a drunk driver. Police found the vehicle with 38-year-old Michael Barry of Virginia behind the wheel. Police say Barry resisted arrest and fled the scene, leading them on a high speed chase. Police deployed “stop sticks,” which are designed to flatten tires, and successfully caught one tire, but Somerset Police PIO Shawn Dobbs said Barry didn’t stop there. Another attempt caught another tire, but he kept going. Barry eventually drove into a dead end where he was taken into custody. Barry faces multiple charges including reckless driving and resisting arrest. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Six Fire Departments Respond To Building Fire In Laurel County
Laurel County fire crews responded to a fire along Callahan Road this week. Firefighters said there was heavy fire and smoke when they arrived. Six fire departments helped put out the flames. Crews did not specify what type of building it was, but they said it belonged to the Amish community. Those with East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue said the community “lost their livelihood and their home.” Crews say no one was hurt.
Two People Killed In Somerset Crash
The Somerset Police Department confirmed two people were killed in a Friday night crash. The crash happened on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. Officials say a pickup truck and a van collided. Two men in the van were pronounced dead on the scene. Their names were not released. Three other people were flown out after being transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Officials said the driver of the truck received no injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Man Killed In Deadly London Crash
The London Police Department confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday morning crash. Police say the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on the Hal Rogers Parkway at the intersection of KY-192. Investigators say a 2022 Ford Ranger driven by Melissa Smith was trying to make a left turn onto KY-192. Police say as she made the turn, Smith collided with a 2021 Ram 1500, driven by Christopher Murray. Smith was flown to UK Medical Center with serious injuries. Murray was taken to St. Joseph London for his injuries. A passenger in the Ford, 53-year-old Larry Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Somerset Woman Arrested After Police Say She Was Selling Drugs Out Of Her Home
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing charges after police discovered she was selling drugs out of her home. When deputies served a search warrant at 42-year-old Amanda Eden’s home on Farmer Road they found meth, digital scales and baggies. The drugs were reportedly in the home’s bedroom. Police also found several people in the home with Eden at the time. Eden was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Missing Pulaski County girl found safe
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Melissa Davis, 14, was last seen by family Tuesday on Glover Road in Eubank.
Police identify man whose body was found last Friday in Somerset
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say a man around 40 years old was found dead behind a medical clinic in Somerset last week. According to Somerset police, Donald Perdue’s body was found behind Baptist Health on Highway 27 on Friday, Dec. 23 around 1 p.m. Police don’t suspect...
Did you know Kentucky is one of the only places on Earth that has a regular 'moonbow?'
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — There's just something special about seeing a rainbow. But it's even rarer to see one at night. However, in Kentucky, you can see a "moonbow," or a lunar rainbow, pretty regularly. And it's one of only a few places on earth where that happens. The...
