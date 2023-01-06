Charleston is mourning the loss of well-known attorney David Aylor who passed away at his home on January 2nd, 2023, at the age of 41. For four years (2016 – 2022), David never missed an issue of our Carolina Tails magazine with his “Ask a Lawyer” column. He made it a point to share sound legal advice regarding pets with our readers in every issue. Here is a look back at some of the best questions and answers David has provided. Our most sincere condolences to David’s family and friends who miss him dearly, as does Charleston Animal Society.

