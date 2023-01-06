Read full article on original website
crbjbizwire.com
Maron Marvel Elevates Kelly Near to Director
CHARLESTON, SC - Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy, LLC is excited to announce the elevation of Charleston attorney Kelly Near to director, effective January 1, 2023. The election of this exceptional lawyer is in recognition of her superior legal skills, commitment to the firm, respect by clients and peers, and dedication to serving the needs of our clients and the firm.
walterborolive.com
Opening soon Paul’s Car Care Center
Paul’s Car Care Center, formally Tire King, is undergoing a brand-new look inside and out. It has fresh bright coloring with modernized flooring and a new staff to add to the repair shop. Paul’s Car Care Center is a chain car service business established in 1980 with local locations in Ladson, North Charleston, Oak Brook, Summerville outside of the nationwide branches.
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry high schoolers celebrate graduation after transferring to innovative academy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — High school students from the Lowcountry Acceleration Academy are graduating Friday, Jan. 6. The Lowcountry Acceleration Academy helps students regain lost ground due to the Covid-19 pandemic, offering an individualized course of study to Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley County students. Students can do coursework individually, taking advantage of intensive one-on-one coaching on the academy campus and via Zoom and phone tutoring sessions.
COVID-19 transmission high in four Lowcountry counties, DHEC says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that come just weeks after the Christmas holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on […]
carolinatails.org
Best of “Ask the Lawyer”
Charleston is mourning the loss of well-known attorney David Aylor who passed away at his home on January 2nd, 2023, at the age of 41. For four years (2016 – 2022), David never missed an issue of our Carolina Tails magazine with his “Ask a Lawyer” column. He made it a point to share sound legal advice regarding pets with our readers in every issue. Here is a look back at some of the best questions and answers David has provided. Our most sincere condolences to David’s family and friends who miss him dearly, as does Charleston Animal Society.
charlestondaily.net
See the Charleston C-17 fly over from the perspective of those that flew it – Watch this amazing new video
Twenty-four U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft from the 437th and 315th Airlift Wings taxi and takeoff on a mission exercise to demonstrate the rapid mobility and joint capabilities that Team Charleston can deliver for the U.S. Department of Defense. This large-scale exercise marked the most C-17’s ever...
Charleston City Paper
Charleston musicians join Ranky Tanky’s Parler at New York City’s Carnegie Hall
Star vocalist Quiana Parler of Charleston’s Grammy-winning Gullah ensemble Ranky Tanky will perform Jan. 9-14 at Carnegie Hall as part of an educational performance series. Ranky Tanky’s acclaimed trumpeter Charlton Singleton and bassist Kevin Hamilton will join Parler along with Lowcountry keyboardist Demetrius Doctor and multi-instrumentalist Calvin Baxter.
iheart.com
Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child
(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
carolinatails.org
Crisis at Shelters Across SC
For the second summer in a row, Charleston Animal Society’s initiative, No Kill South Carolina 2024, along with the South Carolina Animal Care and Control Association (SCACCA) and the South Carolina Animal Welfare Coalition (SCALC) declared a “state of emergency” across South Carolina. Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore explains how shelters reached this critical level.
live5news.com
Gullah/Geechee oppose new development on ‘sacred’ St. Helena Island
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 5,000 people have signed an online petition to protect areas of St. Helena Island in Beaufort County from development. The Beaufort County Planning Commission is considering changes to an ordinance that protects the island because of its cultural and environmental significance. St. Helena...
carolinatails.org
Stronger Laws Can Mean Better Lives for Animals
From pet-friendly beaches, to hotels, parks, and the dozens of restaurants that always have a fresh bowl of water ready for your pup, it’s no surprise that Charleston comes up as one of America’s most dog-friendly cities. We Charlestonians are dog lovers, there’s no denying that. But...
FOX Carolina
Ridgeville community marks slain football star’s 21st birthday
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Remembering what would have been the 21st birthday for a former Lowcountry football star, his family, friends and community came together on Saturday to celebrate his life. Lavel Davis Jr. was one of the three University of Virginia football players killed on Nov. 13 in a...
abcnews4.com
Family travels from Ohio to watch 24 C-17 fly across Lowcountry
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — 24 C-17 flew across the Lowcountry on Thursday morning for a mission generation exercise. The 437th wing has 41 C-17. Altogether, those planes value at around 9.2 billion dollars or 212 million per aircraft. Each C-17 can cruise 500 miles per hour at 28,000 feet.
live5news.com
Pool company faces legal action after Live 5 News Investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a Live 5 News Investigation of a Lowcountry pool company, new legal and financial developments have come to light. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, served hundreds of customers by building what should have been their dream pools. A Dec. 5 story by Live 5 News revealed customers who had experienced large delays in installations, bad communication from the owners, dangerous hazards within installed equipment and large amounts of money still unpaid.
live5news.com
Gathering to commemorate Jan. 6 attack held in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A small rally held Friday night in downtown Charleston commemorated the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Around a dozen people could be seen gathered for the Our Freedoms, Our Vote rally, which took place across the country. The event featured several...
live5news.com
Colleton County council member dies
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County is mourning the loss of one of its council members who served a little over two decades with the council. Gene Whetsell died Wednesday at the age of 86, according to his obituary. The Colleton County Fire Rescue says Whetsell was battling a long illness.
Monthly drive-thru food distributions planned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Azalea Drive Church of Christ will host drive-thru food distributions for the community starting in January. The distributions will happen every third Thursday of each month, including these dates: • January 19• February 16• March 16• April 20• May 18• June 15• July 20• August 17• September 21• October 19• […]
Moncks Corner Police Chief To Step Down
After less than four months on the job, Moncks Corner Police Chief David Brabham, Jr. is resigning, citing medication reasons, according to town officials. The post Moncks Corner Police Chief To Step Down appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Gadsden Creek and SCLEP file an appeal against court's decision to side with WestEdge
For more than a year, there have been debates on how to handle development on Gadsden Creek. On December 5th, a court ruled West Edge could fill the creek. Now advocates for the waterway and the South Carolina Environmental Law Project say they will not back down. "We really reject...
C-17s take flight over the Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large C-17 formation flew over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge on Thursday as part of a Joint Base Charleston training exercise. The formation of more than 20 C-17 aircraft from the 437th Airlift Wing traveled north over the bridge from the direction of the Atlantic Ocean where they first organized […]
