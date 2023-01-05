Read full article on original website
kcur.org
This 11-year-old Kansas kid’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee
The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan, Kansas, commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an...
bluevalleypost.com
🐶 JoCo’s best pet groomers and daycares — Our readers weigh in
Here’s who made the cut. Alright, this one technically isn’t in Johnson County — but this mobile pet groomer operates at homes around the metro, including in Johnson County. FurologyKC boasts no kennels or other barking dogs, and no unnecessary time spent at the groomer. Services start...
KCTV 5
Advent Health Shawnee Mission tower gets $30 million overhaul
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Advent Health Shawnee Mission is getting ready to cut the ribbon on a $30 million dollar renovation that’s been decades in the making. The original hospital tower was built in 1972 and hasn’t been remodeled since. The renovation encompasses all patient rooms, corridors,...
realtrends.com
Kansas City’s David Van Noy launches brokerage
Kansas City-based top-producing real estate agent David Van Noy Jr. left ReeceNichols Real Estate after a 20-year stint to start his own brokerage, Van Noy Real Estate, in December. He launched the brokerage with six sales agents and four full-time staff members. Van Noy closed $45 million in deals in...
gladstonedispatch.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Kansas City
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Kansas City, MO-KS using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wiproud.com
New terminal at KCI airport to open soon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Construction of a brand new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport is nearly finished. Inside the skeleton of the roughly 1 million square-foot terminal, more than half of the artwork — created by multiple artists after an intensive selection process — has been installed. Two moving walkways will expedite transfers between two concourses which house a total of 39 gates.
Frontier, Southwest adding KCI flights to warmer destinations
Kansas City International Airport will offer new non-stop flights to Phoenix on Frontier Airlines and to Cancun, Mexico, on Southwest Airlines.
Some KCK residents going days without mail due to problems with USPS
Problems with mail delivery from the U.S. Postal Service are causing some people in Kansas City, Kansas to go days without getting their mail.
Former CFO sentenced for embezzling $3.1M from Kansas City company
A former CFO for Kansas City-based Genesys Industrial Corporation will serve six years in prison for embezzling $3.1 million from the company.
territorysupply.com
9 Must-Hike Trails in Kansas City, Missouri
As surprising as it may sound for a landlocked city, Kansas City’s best hikes all have something in common: water. Some hikes follow creeks past waterfalls and swimming holes. Other trails circumnavigate lakes created by the Army Corps of Engineers. In fact, Kansas City itself sits at the meeting place of two mighty rivers – the Kansas and Missouri.
WIBW
KS Dept. of Revenue: Walmart resolved double-tax issue, affected customers should seek refund
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials say they are aware of the sales tax issues reported from various Walmart customers since the New Year began. The Kansas Department of Revenue says the chain has since resolved a programming issue that was overcharging people. The agency confirmed any purchases made after January 1st should see a 2.5 percent reduction in state sales tax, though that doesn’t apply to local taxes.
Is This the Most Underrated Destination in Missouri? CNN Says Yes
CNN Travel just released its list of the most underrated destination and Missouri's second-largest city makes the list. When you're making your plans for spring break or vacation think west. St. Louis is a fun and exciting city, Branson has so much year-round, and the Lake of the Ozarks is a party place, but don't forget about Kansas City. There is something for everything in the family, from a baseball game, take in a Chiefs game or soccer. There are a ton of restaurants to try, Worlds of Fun for the kids, and if you like jazz, jazz clubs all over the city. According to CNN Travel, Kansas City is the most underrated destination in Missouri.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Restaurant Week to bring special menus, drinks and more
Lawrence restaurants are planning exclusive menus and deals for a 10-day culinary event. This year’s ninth annual Lawrence Restaurant Week will include a wide variety of foods and drinks found at locally owned businesses across town, according to a news release. There will be something — or many things — for everyone to try out.
Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
Bike lanes may be removed from Truman Road after concerns from business owners
Bike lanes along Truman Road in Kansas City, Missouri, were installed about three months ago. Since then, business owners along the street are pushing back on the lanes.
KCTV 5
New Lenexa restaurant facing hurdles after numerous acts of vandalism
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) – A new location of the Lawrence-founded Jefferson’s just opened at 87th and Lackman. Nick Price and Beau Domoney opened the spot as a franchise after running the North Kansas City location for a year. Opening a restaurant always comes with hiccups, usually with contractors and vendors. Flexibility is essential. They get that, but what they’ve been dealing with the past three weeks is different.
Johnson County resident claims $92M Powerball jackpot
A Johnson County resident started their new year off with a $92 million Powerball jackpot win, the Kansas Lottery announced Friday.
KMBC.com
Human trafficking happens in our area, MoDOT and authorities want you to know how to spot it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation, and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are taking part in a new human trafficking awareness initiative, the groups announced Friday. Hundreds of cases have been reported on both sides of the state line...
Video shows strangers follow boy, steal packages from Independence home
The boy's father said his son was walking home when a car started following him, a passenger got out of the car and started running toward his son.
Christmas Con Is Heading to Kansas City in June! Andrew Walker, Melissa Joan Hart, Jonathan Bennett to Attend
The popular holiday-themed convention will take place June 9–11 at the Overland Park Convention Center You didn't think you'd have to wait an entire 11 months to get into the holiday spirit again, did you? Christmas Con is heading to the Midwest for the first time ever, bringing the magic of the holiday season — and many favorite holiday movie stars — to the Kansas City area (the home base of Hallmark!) this June 9–11. Mean Girls alum and The Holiday Sitter star Jonathan Bennett will again be the...
