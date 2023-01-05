ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

kcur.org

This 11-year-old Kansas kid’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee

The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan, Kansas, commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an...
MANHATTAN, KS
KCTV 5

Advent Health Shawnee Mission tower gets $30 million overhaul

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Advent Health Shawnee Mission is getting ready to cut the ribbon on a $30 million dollar renovation that’s been decades in the making. The original hospital tower was built in 1972 and hasn’t been remodeled since. The renovation encompasses all patient rooms, corridors,...
SHAWNEE, KS
realtrends.com

Kansas City’s David Van Noy launches brokerage

Kansas City-based top-producing real estate agent David Van Noy Jr. left ReeceNichols Real Estate after a 20-year stint to start his own brokerage, Van Noy Real Estate, in December. He launched the brokerage with six sales agents and four full-time staff members. Van Noy closed $45 million in deals in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Kansas City

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Kansas City, MO-KS using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KANSAS CITY, MO
wiproud.com

New terminal at KCI airport to open soon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Construction of a brand new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport is nearly finished. Inside the skeleton of the roughly 1 million square-foot terminal, more than half of the artwork — created by multiple artists after an intensive selection process — has been installed. Two moving walkways will expedite transfers between two concourses which house a total of 39 gates.
KANSAS CITY, MO
territorysupply.com

9 Must-Hike Trails in Kansas City, Missouri

As surprising as it may sound for a landlocked city, Kansas City’s best hikes all have something in common: water. Some hikes follow creeks past waterfalls and swimming holes. Other trails circumnavigate lakes created by the Army Corps of Engineers. In fact, Kansas City itself sits at the meeting place of two mighty rivers – the Kansas and Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

KS Dept. of Revenue: Walmart resolved double-tax issue, affected customers should seek refund

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials say they are aware of the sales tax issues reported from various Walmart customers since the New Year began. The Kansas Department of Revenue says the chain has since resolved a programming issue that was overcharging people. The agency confirmed any purchases made after January 1st should see a 2.5 percent reduction in state sales tax, though that doesn’t apply to local taxes.
TOPEKA, KS
KICK AM 1530

Is This the Most Underrated Destination in Missouri? CNN Says Yes

CNN Travel just released its list of the most underrated destination and Missouri's second-largest city makes the list. When you're making your plans for spring break or vacation think west. St. Louis is a fun and exciting city, Branson has so much year-round, and the Lake of the Ozarks is a party place, but don't forget about Kansas City. There is something for everything in the family, from a baseball game, take in a Chiefs game or soccer. There are a ton of restaurants to try, Worlds of Fun for the kids, and if you like jazz, jazz clubs all over the city. According to CNN Travel, Kansas City is the most underrated destination in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Restaurant Week to bring special menus, drinks and more

Lawrence restaurants are planning exclusive menus and deals for a 10-day culinary event. This year’s ninth annual Lawrence Restaurant Week will include a wide variety of foods and drinks found at locally owned businesses across town, according to a news release. There will be something — or many things — for everyone to try out.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

New Lenexa restaurant facing hurdles after numerous acts of vandalism

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) – A new location of the Lawrence-founded Jefferson’s just opened at 87th and Lackman. Nick Price and Beau Domoney opened the spot as a franchise after running the North Kansas City location for a year. Opening a restaurant always comes with hiccups, usually with contractors and vendors. Flexibility is essential. They get that, but what they’ve been dealing with the past three weeks is different.
LENEXA, KS
Christmas Con Is Heading to Kansas City in June! Andrew Walker, Melissa Joan Hart, Jonathan Bennett to Attend

The popular holiday-themed convention will take place June 9–11 at the Overland Park Convention Center You didn't think you'd have to wait an entire 11 months to get into the holiday spirit again, did you? Christmas Con is heading to the Midwest for the first time ever, bringing the magic of the holiday season — and many favorite holiday movie stars — to the Kansas City area (the home base of Hallmark!) this June 9–11. Mean Girls alum and The Holiday Sitter star Jonathan Bennett will again be the...
KANSAS CITY, KS

