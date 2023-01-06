Read full article on original website
Related
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
CNET
'Mysterious Shapes' Inside Mars Crater Have Scientists Puzzled
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers lots of grand mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has intriguing smaller mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the northern part of Mars.
Korean spacecraft sends back stunning images of the Earth and the Moon
Danuri, South Korea’s first ever spacecraft to orbit the Moon, has sent back stunning images of the lunar surface and the Earth beyond.The spacecraft – which has the official name of Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, but is better known as Danuri – left Earth on board a SpaceX rocket in August. It has been travelling towards the Moon ever since.Last month, it arrived in lunar orbit. Since then it has been moving closer to the Moon’s surface, with the aim of gathering information about it.That scientific mission will start next month. But new images show the Earth rising out over the top...
South Korean lunar orbiter beams back unreal new photos of Earth and Moon
South Korea’s Danuri lunar orbiter, also known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket last year. In mid-December, the orbiter reached its destination and began orbiting the Moon. Now, South Korea has shared Danuri’s first moon images. The Korea Aerospace Research...
Decades of Jupiter Observations Have Revealed Something Strange
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered unexplained climate patterns on Jupiter that periodically repeat in years-long cycles, and weirdly mirror each other in each hemisphere. The strange finding raises intriguing questions about the biggest planet in our solar system, as well as giant gas worlds that orbit alien stars, reports a new study.
Last surviving astronaut from NASA's 1st successful crewed space mission, Apollo 7, dies at 90
Cunningham was one of three astronauts aboard the 11-day spaceflight that beamed live broadcasts as they orbited Earth in 1968, paving the way for the moon landing less than a year later.
myscience.org
’Unexpected’ space traveller defies theories about origin of Solar System
Researchers from Western have shown that a fireball that originated at the edge of the Solar System was likely made of rock, not ice, challenging long-held beliefs about how the Solar System was formed. Just at the edge of our Solar System and halfway to the nearest stars is a...
NASA Now Says Moon Formed Immediately, Contradicts Theory Which Says That The Moon Formed Over Months Or Years
Theia is the name of the object that hit the Earth billions of years ago. The object was roughly the same size as Mars. The collision is credited with resulting in the formation of the Moon. Over the years, precisely how the formation occurred has been a mystery studied for decades by researchers. [i]
See Earth from space in stunning video from China's Tiangong space station
Earth displays its characteristic blue color as China's completed Tiangong space station, adrift high above the planet, appears in the foreground.
Did We Really Land On The Moon?
Do you know the farthest distance humans have ever made a phone call?. Well, it’s 240,000 miles (385,000 km), and you’d be surprised to know that this call was made from the White House to the moon —- Yes, you heard that right “to the moon”. On July 20, 1969, US president Richard Nixon made a historic telephone call to congratulate Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin for their successful moon landing.
Here are 15 exciting upcoming space missions that are worth looking out for in 2023
2022 was a massive year for space missions with the likes of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope going operational and the U.S. space agency's DART spacecraft also slamming into an asteroid and altering its trajectory for the first time in history. SpaceX, meanwhile, is looking to follow up a record-breaking...
Nasa chief warns of Chinese land grab on the Moon
The head of Nasa has warned that China may attempt to claim territory on the Moon if it beats the US to setting up permanent bases on the lunar surface.Bill Nelson, who took over the US space agency in 2021, said the US is in a new space race with China and that geopolitical tensions between the two countries on Earth could extend to the Moon.“It is a fact, we’re in a space race,” Mr Nelson told Politico.“And it is true that we better watch out that they don’t get to a place on the Moon under the guise of...
Gizmodo
An Asteroid Is Passing Earth Today, so Scientists Are Shooting It With Radio Waves
A group of researchers is attempting to bounce radio signals off a 500-foot-wide asteroid during its close flyby of Earth on Tuesday. The High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) is aiming its antennas at asteroid 2010 XC15, a space rock that’s categorized as a near-Earth potentially hazardous asteroid. The effort is a test run to to prepare for a larger object, known as Apophis, that will have a close encounter with our planet in 2029.
Futurism
Something Is Reportedly Wrong With China's Mars Rover
China's Zhurong rover might be in big trouble, after more than a year and a half into its stint on the Martian surface. Scientists are scrambling to get the rover to wake from hibernation, sources tell the South China Morning Post, a safety protocol meant to shield it from a brutal Martian winter filled with powerful sandstorms.
Galaxies shockingly similar to our own found near the beginning of the universe by Nasa
Galaxies shockingly similar to our own appear to have been found near the beginning of the universe.The discovery was made by scientists using Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope, which is able to look deep into the history of the cosmos.As scientists did, they found galaxies with “stellar bars”. Those are long features of stars that reach from the middle of galaxies out into their furthest discs.Those galaxies were around when the universe was just 25 per cent of its current age, the researchers said.Such barred galaxies have been seen before, in our own Milky Way. But seeing them this early...
Gizmodo
The Best Photos From Mars in 2022
The Red Planet is desolate, freezing, and has an atmosphere 1% as dense as our own. Its winds blow in great gusts that kick up global dust storms that make and break Mars missions that rely on solar energy for power. Thankfully, spacecraft on and above Mars keep us Earthlings...
hypebeast.com
Retired NASA Satellite Returns to Earth After 38 Years in Space
A NASA satellite called the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) has made its return to Earth after nearly four decades in space. Launched in 1984 from the Space Shuttle Challenger, the ERBS was released into orbit by Sally Ride, an astronaut and the first American woman to fly to space.
Space candy: Asteroid smashed by NASA's DART probe looks a bit like an M&M, scientists say
Planetary scientists attending the first major conference since NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) permanently moved a space rock offered early findings about the asteroid and the impact.
WIBC.com
NASA is Worried China Will Claim the Moon
Bill Nelson, the head of NASA, has warned that China may attempt to claim territory on the Moon if it beats the US to setting up permanent bases on the lunar surface. “It is a fact: we’re in a space race,” Nelson told US-based German-owned newspaper The Politico. “And it is true that we better watch out that they don’t get to a place on the moon under the guise of scientific research. And it is not beyond the realm of possibility that they say, ‘Keep out, we’re here, this is our territory.”
