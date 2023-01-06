Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
9,000 Ton Giga Press Arrives at Giga Texas for Cybertruck
We have some new photos today of a 9,000 ton giga press arriving at Giga Texas today. This is most likley for the Cybertruck. Idra, the world's leading manufacturer of the Giga Press, something Tesla uses in order to produce vehicles in a large number, has delivered what looks like one of their 9,000 ton giga presses to Giga Texas per drone footage from Joe Tegtmeyer.
Futurism
Elon Musk Now Denies That His Family's Emerald Mine Existed, In Spite of Previously Bragging About It
Elon Musk is denying claims that his family owned an emerald mine, even though he was bragging about it less than a decade ago. "The fake emerald mine thing is so annoying (sigh)," Musk tweeted over the weekend. "Like where exactly is this thing anyway!?" As many pointed out, the...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Trillion Dollar Weapon
Tesla is quietly building up a trillion dollar weapon. It's a division that will be just as big or bigger than its car business. Tesla is quietly building a trillion dollar weapon. Tesla built the world's largest Lithium-ion battery built in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla's Megapack batteries. In its first year of operation, it saved $40 million and helped stabilize the electricity grid.
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
The tech that went too far at CES 2023
Featuring pee pebbles; thousand-dollar Rubik's-alikes; and waifu-sniffing wearables.
Futurism
Elon Musk Sets Guinness World Record for Losing the Most Money
Elon Musk is now officially a Guinness World Record holder… for the most amount of money a single human has lost, ever. His net worth plummet of $182 billion since November last year has now made the controversial business magnate the record holder for the "largest loss of personal fortune in history."
Deadspin
Fan regrets tattooing 'MESSI' on his forehead
The internet is quick to pile on acts of stupidity. People doing dumb shit is like 75 percent of the content that goes viral. A lot of the time, the, I guess, “victims” don’t set out to break the internet. It’s just an ideal combination of circumstances and timing that align. Then there’s Colombian “influencer” Mike Jambs, who went to a tattoo parlor, asked the artist to ink “MESSI” on his forehead, filmed it, and paid for it.
Ancient ford is closed after millions tuned in on TikTok to watch videos of cars floating away
The masses were attracted off-screen as well, with hundreds coming to the small Rufford ford in Nottinghamshire to watch cars go through the river or even get stuck in it.
Ring Car Cam helps you scare off the thieving git breaking into your car
Amazon’s Ring cameras are on the move. The home security company is expanding beyond its powerful range of video doorbells and indoor/outdoor cameras with an in-car dashcam. Revealed at CES 2023, the Ring Car Cam includes dual-facing HD cameras that will capture the goings on inside the car and outside of the front window. There’s night vision recording too.
Carscoops
Dealer Seemingly Shamed Into Advertising Corvette Z06 For MSRP After Adding $100,000 Protection Package
Greedy dealer markups on desirable cars are all over the map but some brands are coming down on the practice. One Chevrolet dealership in Florida seemed to have a workaround for its in-stock Corvette Z06. Days later, the price has mysteriously been posted at MSRP online. Was the dealer shamed into offering the car for what Chevrolet says that customers should be able to buy it for? Here are the facts for you to decide on.
Top Speed
A Closer Look At The Ford P.I. Utility: The Fastest Police Car Of 2023
The fastest cop car today is not what you might expect, and this car is everywhere. It is the Ford Police Interceptor Utility, which is the best-selling Police vehicle in America. Because of the similarities between the Interceptor Utility EcoBoost and the Ford Explorer, many people confuse these two cars with each other. After all, on any given day, you might drive by a soccer mom picking up her kids from school in a Ford Explorer.
People Jokingly Think Gunna Is Working at Crocs Store After Allegedly Snitching
Last week, a viral TikTok video has people jokingly thinking that Gunna is working at a Crocs store after he allegedly snitched on Young Thug. Last Tuesday (Jan. 3), fans on social media started poking fun at Gunna after a TikTok video surfaced of a person who looks similar to the YSL rapper is filmed working at a Crocs store. In the clip, posted by user @Stoneyy34 on Dec. 24, 2022, a salesperson who looks like Gunna from a distance is working behind the counter at the Crocs store.
Watch this color changing BMW in action
Automaker BMW unveiled a pair of concept cars under the name BMW i Vision Dee during its CES 2023 event. The cars interact with drivers through color-changing panels and a front display that creates something like facial expressions.
Yes Amazon Really Sells ‘Banana Cleaners”. No I Don’t Think That’s How They’re Really Being Used
First let me explain that I didn’t go looking for this or even something like this. Someone else found it and shared a link to a Facebook page I follow. I didn’t believe it was real at first. Then I followed the Amazon link. Yep, its real. Someone invented what they’re calling a ‘banana cleaner’. Here’s a brief list of the reasons I don’t think that’s its actual intended use...
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Prizes Give Makima and Power Playboy Bunny Makeovers
Here we go again. Chainsaw Man may be done with season one, but the fandom is not letting Makima or Power out of its sights. After all, it looks like new merchandise for the girls is on the way, and it promises to turn the pair into Playboy bunnies. As...
ZDNet
Flying cars are here and available to preorder
When cars fly seems to be the tech-transportation adage equivalent to "when pigs fly." While pigs have yet to grow wings, engineering startup Aska just gave its car some. As expected CES 2023 has given us a peak into what the future of smart vehicles looks like, but Aska's prototype of its A5 electric drive and fly Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVOTL) vehicle may soar above the rest.
Futurism
Cutesy AI Live Streamer Goes Off the Rails, Denies Holocaust
Here's a sentence for you: an adorable, AI-powered Twitch streamer called Neuro-sama has started dabbling her toes in Holocaust denialism. As Kotaku reports, nobody's really sure what models the Minecraft-playing Neuro-sama virtual tuber (or VTuber for short) is trained on — but her creator has hinted that some of her more egregious quips, such as positing that she's "not sure" Holocaust happened, are the AI's attempt at banter with the 4chan types who populate her stream's chat.
Futurism
Startup Says It's Started Releasing Chemical Into Atmosphere to Dim Sun
A small environmental startup called Make Sunsets has started injecting sulfur dioxide particles into the stratosphere in an effort to ever-so-slightly cool the planet, a provocative and unproven method of combating a growing climate crisis. As The Washington Post reports, the company's CEO and founder Luke Iseman released six-foot helium...
Best of CES 2023: Pet tech’s smart collar, litter robot
LAS VEGAS (AP) — From a litter box that automatically cleans itself to buttons designed to allow your dog to communicate with you, this year’s CES tech show in Las Vegas featured a range of products aimed at gadget-loving pet owners. Big and small companies representing everything from...
Futurism
CNET Is Quietly Publishing Entire Articles Generated By AI
Next time you're on your favorite news site, you might want to double check the byline to see if it was written by an actual human. CNET, a massively popular tech news outlet, has been quietly employing the help of "automation technology" — a stylistic euphemism for AI — on new wave of financial explainer articles, seemingly starting around November of last year.
