NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a 27-year-old man was found dead with multiple stab wounds to his neck and torso. On Tuesday, at around 3:50 am, officers with the 90th Precinct arrived at 131 Moore Street to find the man bloody and unresponsive on the sidewalk, EMS personnel performed basic live service on the man before transporting him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead. At this time, police are still investigating and have not released any information regarding suspect descriptions. No arrests have been made.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO