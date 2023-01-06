Read full article on original website
3 men steal $300,000 from armored truck in Brooklyn
Police say on Friday two men distracted a Brink's employee outside a chase bank on 55th Street and 8th Avenue in Sunset Park.
Two men stabbed in East Harlem; man in custody: police
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) —Two men were stabbed in East Harlem early Monday morning, police said. One victim was stabbed in the neck and the other in the back near 105th Street and Second Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition. A 34-year-old man […]
NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NPD investigating after Brooklyn man found dead, stabbed on Moore Street
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a 27-year-old man was found dead with multiple stab wounds to his neck and torso. On Tuesday, at around 3:50 am, officers with the 90th Precinct arrived at 131 Moore Street to find the man bloody and unresponsive on the sidewalk, EMS personnel performed basic live service on the man before transporting him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead. At this time, police are still investigating and have not released any information regarding suspect descriptions. No arrests have been made. The post NPD investigating after Brooklyn man found dead, stabbed on Moore Street appeared first on Shore News Network.
Intoxicated driver crashes into 3 people unloading car in Brooklyn
The three victims were unloading a parked car at Fort Hamilton Parkway and 39th Street in Borough Park around 1:15 a.m. when an oncoming 2021 Hyundai sedan crashed into the back of their car.
Burglary spree in Brooklyn has residents on high alert
The break-ins began early Thursday morning, and the thieves hit several stops. Police are working hard to track them down.
Bronx man knifed to death inside apartment while on daily visit to friend
An unsuspecting Bronx man was killed after going to visit a friend — not knowing death was waiting for him at her front door. Tyrone Quick, 45, was knifed to death on his near-daily visit to Vanessa Guzman inside an University Avenue apartment in Highbridge, when an unhinged neighbor, Jose Ortiz, 65, allegedly went berserk shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, police and a witness said. When Guzman sought refuge from an allegedly erratic Ortiz inside another woman’s apartment, the suspect apparently slunk inside behind the 39-year-old, slashing her in the arm — then lay in wait by the door and mortally...
Residents of North Manhattan hold vigil to honor victims of violence in the Bronx
New Yorkers came together Sunday night to remember neighbors who were lost because of violence and to speak out against crime around the city.
Staten Islander charged with murder of Brooklyn man
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Brooklyn resident, the NYPD announced Saturday. In addition to the murder charge, Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Westport Lane in New Springville, is facing two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the fatal shooting of Levan Galdava, of Bensonhurst, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NYPD: Man, 23, stabbed on Staten Island; suspect remains at large
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man was stabbed early Monday morning in Mariners Harbor, according to police. The assault occurred at about 12:30 a.m. at 56 Roxbury St., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The address supplied by the police is...
Two people robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan subway station: NYPD
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two people were robbed at gunpoint inside a Manhattan subway station on Friday, police said. A 62-year-old man and woman were approached by two assailants on the No. 6 train platform at the Lexington Avenue-51st Street station around 3:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The robbers pointed a gun at the two victims and stole their wallets before running away, police said.
65-Year-Old Behind Deadly NYC Double Stabbing Kicked Off by Noise Complaint: Cops
A man is dead and a woman is recovering at the hospital after a stabbing brought on by an apparent noise complaint between neighbors at a Bronx building, police said. Authorities arrested 65-year-old Jose Ortiz for the fatal stabbing of Tyrone Quick, 45, and a 39-year-old woman at a residential building in the Highbridge section of the borough.
Man charged in double stabbing inside Bronx apartment building; 1 dead
Investigators believe Jose Ortiz, 65, got into a dispute with a woman around 9 p.m. Friday and stabbed her in the building on 1212 University Avenue in Highbridge.
Suspect targeting 7-Eleven stores in Queens in multiple robberies
NEW YORK, NY – An armed robber that struck a 7-Eleven on Queens Boulevard last Monday struck again on Thursday. This time, the suspect robbed the 7-Eleven on Northern Boulevard. According to police, on Monday, at approximately 3:15 am, an unknown individual entered a 7-Eleven located at 42-02 Queens Boulevard. “The individual demanded money from the register and simulated that he had a firearm in his waistband. The individual removed $200 cash from the register and fled the location heading northbound on 43 Street,” the NYPD reported. On Thursday, a suspect matching the same description as Monday’s suspect entered the The post Suspect targeting 7-Eleven stores in Queens in multiple robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NYC accused of allowing unqualified laborers to work on building gas lines: ‘Public safety time bomb’
The city Buildings Department is turning a blind eye to safety by allowing unlicensed or unqualified laborers to perform gas piping work in new or reconstructed developments, an explosive lawsuit filed by the plumbers union claims. The Manhattan Supreme Court suit accuses the DOB of failing to comply with a city law that tightened up licensing requirements for gas piping installation following deadly explosions in East Harlem and the East Village in 2014 and 2015. “DOB’s complete dereliction of its duty to enforce gas and welder qualification requirements has facilitated wholesale non-compliance with these safety rules throughout the City and created a...
Two dead, four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say
One man was shot dead in his Brooklyn apartment and another was fatally wounded during a double stabbing in the Bronx, police said. Four others were hurt in a spate of mayhem across the city overnight, cops said Saturday. In the Bronx, police found Tyrone Quick, 45, fatally stabbed in the chest inside 1212 University Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, while a woman, 39, had been slashed in the arm. Quick was later pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital, where the woman was listed in stable condition. A third-floor resident, Jose Ortiz, 66, was quickly taken into custody and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter,...
Woman assaulted, robbed of wallet, cellphone at Midtown art studio
A man is wanted for assaulting and robbing a 57-year-old woman of her wallet, keys and cell phone at a Manhattan art studio Tuesday, police said.
Harlem altercation leaves man slashed outside restaurant on New Year’s Eve: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The NYPD is looking for a man who slashed his victim during an argument outside of a Harlem restaurant on New Year’s Eve. Police say that at 12:06 a.m. on Dec....
Police searching for 4 men who beat and robbed delivery worker at Brooklyn NYCHA complex
Police are searching for four men or boys who robbed and beat a 42-year-old delivery worker at a NYCHA housing complex in last month. The group jumped the man at the Howard Houses in Brownsville around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to police.
