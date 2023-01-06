Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Police, public health officials discuss rise of fentanyl in Fargo in 2022
FARGO (KFGO) – Last week, the Drug Enforcement Administration reported that fentanyl had overtaken methamphetamine as the number one drug threat in North Dakota in 2022, with federal agents seizing enough lethal doses in the state last year to kill 36,000 people. Police and public health officials in Fargo...
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 7, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Andrey Anfilofieff, 34, of Bejou, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Michael Allen Alderete, 38, of Crookston, for Contempt of Court – Constructive – disobedience of lawful judgment, order, or process of court. Theodore William Dibblee,41, of Bejou, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession...
KNOX News Radio
GFPD investigating parking lot death
Grand Forks police have identified the body of a 63-year old man found deceased near the Red River High School on Sunday. The department says foul play is not suspected in the death of William McGee of Grand Forks. Officers were sent to 2211 17th Avenue South just after 9:30...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks PD investigating body found
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man after his body was discovered near Red River High School. Officers were called out the the southeast side of the school just after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 for...
valleynewslive.com
Wanted Fargo dangerous suspect arrested on 21 charges
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -An armed and dangerous subject wanted by Fargo Police for several weeks is finally in custody, and faces nearly a dozen charges. 22-year-old Tremane Rainey is in the Cass County Jail for 21 separate charges, including robbery, aggravated reckless endangerment, firearm possession by a felon, and probation violation.
valleynewslive.com
Benefit held for West Fargo woman who suffered from a heart attack
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tracie Johnson of West Fargo, ND, felt something was wrong in November. She soon had a heart attack. A benefit was held for her in Horace, ND, since she is the sole provider for her family and she hasn’t been able to return to work yet.
kvrr.com
Fargo man arrested, ten people removed from house to be demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More than ten people are removed from a dangerous Fargo house and the property owner detained and arrested for violating a court order. Danial Curtis was allowed 30 days to obtain the necessary permits to improve the house and bring it into city code. He...
kvrr.com
Homeowner Suffers Smoke Inhalation, Dog Rescued From Fargo House Fire
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man suffers smoke inhalation and firefighters rescue a dog after a fire in south Fargo Saturday night. Crews were called just before 8 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming through the front door of the house. The fire was burning in the kitchen. The...
kvrr.com
FedEx employee dead in West Fargo workplace accident
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A workplace-related fatality at FedEx Freight in West Fargo is under investigation. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the accident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The 29-year-old man was a FedEx employee. He was trying to maneuver freight on a pallet in...
fergusnow.com
Clay County Attorney Pushes for Bond Revocation
(Moorhead, MN) — Clay County Attorney Brian Melton says he’ll ask that bond be revoked for a Rochester man charged with a 2021 murder in Moorhead, even as 28-year-old Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed faces charges in a December 30th shooting death in Minneapolis. The defendant was released after posting...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man flees after DUI crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is injured and facing DUI charges, after crashed and tried to flee. Police say 33-year old Eugene Kempers was involved in a crash at around 10 p.m. Thursday night on 32nd Ave. S. near the I-29 ramp. They say both vehicles...
valleynewslive.com
Long time West Fargo PD lieutenant retires after 48 years
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Dept. said good-bye to one of their own on Friday, as Lt. Greg Warren retired after 48 years. Warren was the oldest serving officer for the dept. WFPD wrote in a post about Lt. Warren that his accomplishments, mentorship and...
kfgo.com
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County residents can still score 5% discount by paying real estate taxes by February 15th
(Fargo, ND) -- A representative for Cass County says real estate taxes for 2022 can be paid through February 15th 2023, with the 5% discount allowed. Tax payments can be made online, in-person at the Finance Office, by check through the mail, or dropped off in the secure drop box in front of the Courthouse at 211 9th Street South in Fargo.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Freshman Fargo City Commissioner shares learned experiences and details new role in Bismarck legislative session
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo City Commissioner is sharing details related to her new role as a member of city leadership, and what she will do in Bismarck in the upcoming legislative session. Denise Kolpack, one of five Fargo City Commissioners, joined WDAY Midday to share insight into recent events...
valleynewslive.com
Lake Park family loses home after New Year’s Day fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Lake Park, MN, family had a rough start to their 2023 after they lost everything in a devastating house fire on New Year’s Day. No one was injured as the Sims family was able to get out in time. “No one got...
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
wdayradionow.com
MATBUS extending hours of service starting Monday
(Fargo, ND) -- Beginning Monday, all MATBUS services, including fixed route, MAT Paratransit and TapRide will extend the hours of operation to the new end time of 10:15 p.m. Additional route changes taking effect on Monday will also include increasing frequency on routes 13 and 15 and efficiency improvements to routes 15, 18 and 20. These changes to the route maps and timetables will help improve reliability and on-time performance for MATBUS riders.
valleynewslive.com
Bismarck family overcomes several challenges to be in the stands on championship day
FRISCO, T.X. (Valley News Live) - Kick off is less than 24 hours away in Frisco, Texas where NDSU and South Dakota State will face off for a shot at the national championship. But the teams aren’t the only ones who’ve overcome challenges to make it here. The...
