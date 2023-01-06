Bruce Cassidy will serve as the head coach of the Pacific Division during the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend. VEGAS (January 11, 2023) - The National Hockey League announced today, January 11, that Bruce Cassidy will serve as the head coach of the Pacific Division during the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, which will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The event will include the NHL All-Star Skills on Friday and the Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday. This is the second time in his coaching career that Cassidy has been named to the NHL All-Star Game (2020), and he will join Logan Thompson as representatives from the Golden Knights.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO