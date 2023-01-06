Read full article on original website
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Flames
When the second-period buzzer sounded on Tuesday night, the St. Louis Blues were facing a two-goal deficit and a steep uphill battle to retake momentum from a pressuring Calgary Flames' offense. Just a couple of minutes into the third period, Nikita Alexandrov - tallying his fourth career NHL point -...
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
The Kings look to extend their winning streak against the Pacific division to seven games as they face their neighbors to the north. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. When: Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles,...
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
NHL
Sabres-Blue Jackets game rescheduled for April 14
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League announced today that Game No. 547 between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets has been rescheduled for Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena. Originally scheduled for Dec. 27, the game was postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that closed the airport and prevented the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
Buffalo continues a 4-game homestand tonight against Philadelphia. Don Granato cancelled practice Sunday in favor of an off-ice meeting, a reality that could be the norm for the Sabres as they navigate a grueling month of January. The Sabres' opened a run of 13 games in 22 days with their...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/9
A 2-1-0 week against three division leaders last week. Three home games this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings kicked off the 2023 campaign with three tough tests against division leaders. Going 2-1-0 on the week, the Kings potted 10 goals and gave up just eight.
NHL
Samuel Bolduc Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
Third-year defenseman headed to his hometown of Laval, Quebec Feb. 5-6 The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that defenseman Samuel Bolduc has been selected to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank in Laval, Quebec on Feb. 5-6.
NHL
Montgomery: All-Star Nod is Reflection of Team's Accomplishments
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery is appreciating every moment. With the Bruins sitting atop the NHL standings at the midway point of the regular season, boasting an astonishing 32-4-4 record, Boston's bench boss has been nothing but grateful for how the players have embraced his message - and each other - in the midst of their historic first half.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Reichel, Seney Named to AHL All-Star Roster
Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney and IceHogs teammate David Gust were selected to represent Rockford in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic. The AHL announced today that Blackhawks prospects Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney, along with Rockford teammate David Gust, have been selected from the IceHogs to participate in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec on Feb. 5.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Bertuzzi expected back for Red Wings coming off surgery
Allen day to day for Canadiens; Barzal could return to Islanders after upper-body injury. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Detroit Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to return for the Red Wings against the...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Jan. 11
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Wednesday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 71 - Jake Evans 40 - Joel Armia. 20...
NHL
'Pretty surreal': Red Savage, Team USA win bronze at 2023 World Juniors
Savage, who was an alternative captain for the United States, helped Team USA defeat Sweden, 8-7, in overtime to win bronze at the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship, which ran from Dec. 26 - Jan. 5 in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick. "Whenever you get...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Raty and Salo Loaned to Bridgeport
Aatu Raty and Robin Salo were loaned to the Bridgeport Islanders. Aatu Raty and Robin Salo were loaned to the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday. Raty had two goals in seven games after making his NHL debut on Dec. 23. The 2021 second round pick (52nd overall) also has 12 points (5G, 7A) in 23 games in Bridgeport this season. Raty was a healthy scratch on Tuesday vs Dallas.
NHL
Minimum six-week absence for Brendan Gallagher
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens announced on Wednesday that forward Brendan Gallagher will be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks due to a lower-body injury. Gallagher, 30, has missed the last three games after facing Nashville on Jan. 3. He has nine points (4 goals, 5 assists) in 25 games...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the front end of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
Sully Says: "I Couldn't Be More Proud Of This Group"
After going down 3-0 early in the first period of their matchup with Vancouver, the Penguins rallied for a 5-4 comeback victory over the Canucks. Evgeni Malkin scored twice, while Sidney Crosby, Jason Zucker and Rickard Rakell also got in the goal column. "On the bench, we believe we can...
NHL
Gallagher out at least 6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury
Forward was sidelined for 13 games before returning Dec. 29, has missed past 3. Brendan Gallagher is out at least six weeks for the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old forward has missed the past three games. The same injury sidelined him for 13 games before he returned...
NHL
AWA: What's Working in the Kraken's Line Combinations
As Kraken built a six-game win streak, recent tweaks to Seattle's forward lines has played a big part in the on-ice success. In an 82-game season, managing lineups is a constant balancing act between providing consistency and maximizing a team's productivity. "When (combinations) haven't worked for a night or two...
NHL
Head Coach Bruce Cassidy Named to 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend
Bruce Cassidy will serve as the head coach of the Pacific Division during the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend. VEGAS (January 11, 2023) - The National Hockey League announced today, January 11, that Bruce Cassidy will serve as the head coach of the Pacific Division during the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, which will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The event will include the NHL All-Star Skills on Friday and the Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday. This is the second time in his coaching career that Cassidy has been named to the NHL All-Star Game (2020), and he will join Logan Thompson as representatives from the Golden Knights.
NHL
BLOG: Richardson Notices Progression in Reichel's Game
The young forward recorded his first three points (1G, 2A) in Sunday's 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames. Following practice on Wednesday, Lukas Reichel discussed his path forward and confidence boost after a standout three-point game against the Calgary Flames on Sunday. "I think when, first of all, you have...
