The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
The One Screen Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your iPhone’s Battery
How often do you think about your phone’s screen settings? If your answer is, “oh, just about never,” you are far from alone, but you are also missing out on an opportunity to preserve your iPhone battery and keep it charged for longer periods at a time. There’s one screen setting in particular that tech experts say is a smart one to change for the sake of your battery. And the best part? Once you turn it off you’ll probably never know anything is different.
How to know if your iPhone is listening to you
Kurt "Cyberguy" Knutsson gives you a step-by-step on how to prevent companies and scammers from listening to your private conversations through your phone.
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
technewstoday.com
How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?
If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
technewstoday.com
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
Security Experts Agree: This Is The One Sharing Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off
Your iPhone’s shared settings can be incredibly convenient, but they can also pose huge security risks — which isn’t surprising given how you are submitting personal info to the world at large. Your best defense in this case is a strong offense that includes turning off certain shared settings to boost your tech security measures. Tech Specialist Vickers Carter, founder of MobileKoto, weighs in with the one shared setting you should always have turned off.
Millions of iPhone owners urged to check ‘hidden mode’ that can keep you safe
YOUR iPhone has a special mode that can help to keep you safe online. It's used to defend yourself when you think you're being targeted by hackers. Being victimised by hackers is very serious, and it's not always easy to know what to do. But cyber-experts have urged iPhone owners...
People are just noticing secret iPhone hack that unlocks hidden features
YOU can unlock hidden iPhone features in minutes – if you know how. There's a clever tricks that lets you into a "special club" where you can gain access to brand new iPhone hacks. It's called the iOS beta, and it's a way to try out iPhone updates before...
Cult of Mac
Why now is the best time to buy an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max
Now is the “sweet spot” to get an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple has almost caught up with demand, but a growing crisis in China might impact production of the top-tier iOS handsets. So if you’ve been waiting for the right time to order one, this...
CNET
If You Get a New iPhone With iOS 16, Do These 3 Things Immediately
The iPhone, and more specifically the iPhone 14 series, will be a popular gift for Christmas this year. If you do end up getting the latest Apple phone, there are many new features to look forward to, like the always-on display and the Dynamic Island, but you'll also have the chance to explore the latest software update -- iOS 16.
People are just noticing easy iPhone hack to switch off annoying pop-up
IPHONE users have been alerted to a secret feature which could help them avoid frustrating pop-ups when using apps. One clever TikTok user revealed the hack to fellow iPhone users in a viral clip. By switching off this feature, users can stop receiving pop-ups asking them to rate apps. iPhone...
technewstoday.com
How to Forward a Text on iPhone?
Forwarding a text can be useful, especially if you need to send the message to multiple contacts at once. Although you can use the conventional ‘copy and paste’ method to forward the texts, iPhone has an inbuilt feature to do so. If you forward the texts, the receiver...
Shocking optical illusion road safety poster is a hit online
While you might think it's the likes of movies and brands that produce the most creative print ads, it seems there's another, more surprising sector churning out brilliant designs. Yes, the unsexy but very important world of road safety has offered some brilliant posters of late – and here's one more.
This mystifying optical illusion is driving me round the bend
You may have noticed that we're big fans of optical illusions here at Creative Bloq. Exploring how our brains process different images can offer fascinating inspiration for creative work. But while many of the optical illusions we've seen take a bit of work on the part of the viewer, requiring you to look at them in a certain way, this one is instant and unavoidable.
Futurism
Apple VR Headset Will Apparently Have Display Facing Outward to Show the User's Facial Expressions
A substantial new leak to The Information both reveals new info and corroborates previously disclosed details about Apple's hotly-anticipated mixed reality headset — which is sounding more and more like a device unlike anything we've seen so far. For one, the report backs up a fascinating previously rumored feature:...
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Messages on iPhone
There are only a few ways to check deleted messages on your iPhone. The only easy way to view these messages is to retrieve them and then only check the message content. The ‘Recently Deleted’ space is a relatively new feature that Apple introduced with its release of the iOS 16 version. As soon as you delete a message, your iPhone moves and backs up all messages to this particular folder for 30 to 40 days. Within this period, you can restore and check back deleted conversations.
Warning for millions of iPhone owners – don’t ignore vital Apple alert
Scam phone calls aren't new, but they're increasingly devious. An Apple support page warns iPhone owners to be cautious when receiving unsolicited phone calls. They can seem very convincing, but could be a ploy to steal your personal info – or even your cash. "Scammers use fake Caller ID...
Creative Bloq
