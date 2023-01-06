Read full article on original website
Related
Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop
(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Musk Asks to Move Trial to Texas from Calif., Citing ‘Local Negativity’
Elon Musk is asking a court to move his Tesla shareholder trial to Texas from California over "local negativity."
Comments / 0