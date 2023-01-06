ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Big Blue View

Giants-Eagles final score: Giants make Eagles earn 22-16 victory

The junior varsity New York Giants, playing a lineup filled with almost exclusively backups, lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, 22-16. The 9-7-1 Giants, the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, now head to the playoffs, where they will face the third-seeded Minnesota Vikings. The Giants lost to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Big Blue View

Giants news, 1/9: Giants to face Vikings, Davis Webb, more headlines

The junior varsity New York Giants, playing a lineup filled with almost exclusively backups, lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, 22-16. The 9-7-1 Giants, the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, now head to the playoffs, where they will face the third-seeded Minnesota Vikings as a 3 point underdog.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Big Blue View

Giants news, 1/10: Daniel Jones contract, playoff experience, more headlines

NFC playoffs, Giants vs. Vikings: Daboll — playoff experience ‘overrated’. In Daboll’s vast playoff experience, the lesson he has learned about experience in those winner-take-all games is that it’s “overrated.”. “I’ve been in so many different situations. The first year that I was part of...
Big Blue View

Giants signing WR James Washington to the practice squad, per report

The New York Giants are signing wide receiver James Washington to their practice squad, according to a report from Art Stapleton of USA Today. Washington, 26, was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of Oklahoma State in the second round (60th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound receiver put up impressive numbers with Mason Rudolph in Oklahoma State’s wide-open offense, racking up 226 receptions for 4,472 yards (19.8 per catch) and 39 touchdowns over the course of his four-year career.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Blue View

Daniel Jones Contract

QB Daniel Jones- 4 year/166 million (95 million guaranteed) [17, 46, 53, 50]. Boomer reports that a deal might be coming, which is uncool because my latest mock offseason I was working on had Daniel signing a 4 year deal, and now he stole my thunder. Instead of rushing out the mock I figured I would create a post about Daniel's next contract. I am not going to hash the old story of whether Daniel is worth the contract, but rather just focus on the contract. What does a 3 or 4 year deal for Daniel Jones look like, realistically?
Big Blue View

Live reaction! Talking Giants-Eagles, Week 18

Chris Pflum and Nick Falato go live on the Big Blue View YouTube channel to react to the New York Giants’ Week 18 performance against the Eagles. If you miss the live show, watch on YouTube or listen on your favorite podcast app. Subscribe to our podcasts. Subscribe to...
Big Blue View

Best story lines this year (so far)

After five dismal years (especially the last two) Giants fans had a lot of positive things to watch this year. A new, competent coaching staff being one of them and making it into the playoffs obviously being huge. For me the biggest things were. 1. The maturation of Daniel Jones....
Big Blue View

Make your pick: Will the Giants beat the Vikings on Sunday?

In this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ survey we are giving you the opportunity to make your pick for Sunday’s New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings NFC Wild-Card Round playoff game. Can the underdog Giants, seeded sixth, beat the home-standing and third-seeded Vikings?. Vote in our poll...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy