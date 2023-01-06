QB Daniel Jones- 4 year/166 million (95 million guaranteed) [17, 46, 53, 50]. Boomer reports that a deal might be coming, which is uncool because my latest mock offseason I was working on had Daniel signing a 4 year deal, and now he stole my thunder. Instead of rushing out the mock I figured I would create a post about Daniel's next contract. I am not going to hash the old story of whether Daniel is worth the contract, but rather just focus on the contract. What does a 3 or 4 year deal for Daniel Jones look like, realistically?

1 DAY AGO