High Radiation Readings Bring HazMat Response In Elizabeth (DEVELOPING)

Union County Hazmat FMBA Local 99 (file photo) Photo Credit: Union County Hazmat FMBA Local 99 Facebook

Reports of elevated radiation readings brought HazMat teams to an area of Elizabeth Friday, Jan. 6, according to sources and developing reports.

Responders were apparently called to Elizabeth Avenue and Erie Street sometime before 10 a.m. for elevated radiation/carbon monoxide levels within storm drains.

No further information was immediately available. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

