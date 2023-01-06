ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN's John Avlon warns Brazil riot is 'real world impact' of Jan. 6

Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stormed major government buildings in the country's capital city Brasilia. The breaches come about a week after the inauguration of Lula da Silva, who returned to power after he defeated Bolsonaro in a run-off election. CNN's John Avlon discusses how the incident is reminiscent of January 6, 2021, when rioters stormed the US Capitol in an effort to prevent the certification of the 2020 election.
After a makeover, the Golden Globes return to NBC. For how long remains to be seen

After a history punctuated by dysfunction and scandal, the Golden Globes struck a TV deal with NBC in the 1990s that solidified their place as a major TV and awards event. Now, after another controversy drove the ceremony off the air in 2022, the Globes return to NBC for an 80th anniversary dogged by questions as to how diluted and damaged the brand might be.
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes

CNN 10 returns for its first episode of 2023! Coy Wire reports from outside the Buffalo Bills stadium as we cover the latest developments following a player injury that captured the attention of the nation last Monday night.
