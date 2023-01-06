Read full article on original website
Related
CNN's John Avlon warns Brazil riot is 'real world impact' of Jan. 6
Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stormed major government buildings in the country's capital city Brasilia. The breaches come about a week after the inauguration of Lula da Silva, who returned to power after he defeated Bolsonaro in a run-off election. CNN's John Avlon discusses how the incident is reminiscent of January 6, 2021, when rioters stormed the US Capitol in an effort to prevent the certification of the 2020 election.
See the special filmmaking technique used in 'Avatar' sequel
James Cameron, director of "Avatar: The Way of the Water," tells CNN's Chris Wallace about the unique filmmaking technique used to make the movie.
After a makeover, the Golden Globes return to NBC. For how long remains to be seen
After a history punctuated by dysfunction and scandal, the Golden Globes struck a TV deal with NBC in the 1990s that solidified their place as a major TV and awards event. Now, after another controversy drove the ceremony off the air in 2022, the Globes return to NBC for an 80th anniversary dogged by questions as to how diluted and damaged the brand might be.
CNN reporter breaks down timeline of missing Massachusetts mother
Police have arrested the husband of Ana Walshe, the Massachusetts mother of three who has been missing since New Year's Day, for misleading police investigators, the Norfolk District Attorney's office announced. CNN's Brynn Gingras walks through the timeline of events.
5 things to know for January 9: Immigration, House, Brazil, Floods, Prince Harry
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
CNN 10 returns for its first episode of 2023! Coy Wire reports from outside the Buffalo Bills stadium as we cover the latest developments following a player injury that captured the attention of the nation last Monday night.
Bernard Kalb, founding CNN 'Reliable Sources' anchor, dies at 100
Bernard Kalb, the long-time journalist and founding anchor of CNN's "Reliable Sources" program, died on Sunday at his home in North Bethesda, Maryland, his family said. He was 100.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0