Demi Lovato poster banned by advertising regulator for being offensive to Christians
Britain's Advertising Standards Authority has banned a poster promoting Demi Lovato's most recent album for being "likely to cause serious offence to Christians."
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare snoozes the city that never sleeps
The Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare, has finally hit bookshelves around the world. But for Americans, it was just another day.Across the pond, some bookstores opened at midnight to meet the demand for Prince Harry’s new book, which was released on Tuesday 10 January. At Waterstones, booksellers opened their London locations early on Tuesday in expectation of high customer demand. Over at WHSmith, the store’s Euston, Victoria, Heathrow and Gatwick branches all extended their opening times.Just hours after its release, Spare has already been named the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever – according to its publisher, Penguin Random House...
Tatjana Patitz, one of the original '90s supermodels, dies at 56
Tatjana Patitz, who rose to fashion fame in the '90s and was among the supermodels featured in George Michael's "Freedom! '90" video, has died, her agent confirmed to CNN. She was 56.
Tatjana Patitiz’s cause of death revealed: Supermodel was Vogue, MTV icon
Legendary supermodel Tatjana Patitz died of breast cancer, it has been revealed. Patitz’s agent, Corrine Nichols, disclosed the 56-year-old’s cause of death to CNN on Wednesday afternoon — just hours after the initial news of Patitz’s passing broke online. The mom-of-one passed away at her home in Santa Barbara, Calif. She is survived by her 19-year-old son, Jonah. Patitiz, who is famed for her 40-year career, was described by Vogue as “the quietest and perhaps the most intense of the original supermodels.” “Tatjana was always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti,” Anna Wintour, the chief content officer of...
