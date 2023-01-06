This TikTok User Will Help Expose Your Shady BF With a 'Loyalty Test'
Meet your new best friend! If you think your boyfriend is being sketchy, TikTok user Becca Moore is at your service to help expose him.
Becca, @becccamooore on TikTok and IG, is a 24-year-old content creator in LA whose "loyalty tests" series on TikTok has gone viral.
A girlfriend will ask Becca to put their boyfriend to the test by sliding into his DMs with a flirty hi. Becca shared she then hits on the guys in question to see how they respond.
@becccamooore
don’t you guys think she should break up w Charles yes or no #ReTokforNature #loyaltytest #relationship♬ original sound - Becca Moore
There are a few rules, though.
