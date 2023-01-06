Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Could Trade Kravtsov, Kakko or Lafreniere Soon
New York Rangers president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury may have to make a tough decision between now and the trade deadline, as he might have to part ways with one of his young and talented forwards for a high-end veteran player to bring home the Stanley Cup. However, he certainly won’t get rid of the coveted youngsters who were drafted ninth, second, and first overall in three consecutive years for a small price. Let’s look at if or how any of these players might find themselves elsewhere by March 3.
NHL
My Favorite Interviews | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler has interviewed the who's who of the Devils over the years and here he breaks down some of his all-time favorites. That always was my opening question about any NHL player. I was less interested in whether he could pass, shoot, score, hit or make sensational saves. Since...
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 09.01.23
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. Nikolaev has been recalled by the Calgary Wranglers. Domi scores OT winner as Flames settle for a single point. by RYAN DITTRICK @ryandittrick / CalgaryFlames.com. 3:32 AM. CHICAGO -...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Sabres
Hitting the midpoint of their 2022-23 schedule, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (14-18-7) are in New York State on Monday to take on Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2). Game time at KeyBank Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
markerzone.com
AHL GAME CUT SHORT AFTER PENGUINS PROSPECT IS STRETCHERED OFF
A scary scene arose in Friday night's AHL game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander (#58th, 2018) was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision. The incident happened with 1:12 left in a 4-2 game, and both sides agreed that ending the game would be best.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Reichel, Domi Lead Blackhawks in OT Win Over Flames
Lukas Reichel nets first NHL goal, three-point night as Chicago posts second straight win. For the first time since October, the Blackhawks have recorded two back-to-back wins. Lukas Reichel led the way for Chicago in the win with both his first NHL goal and first multi-point NHL game. "Last game...
NHL
Bergeron Hits Another Milestone as Boston Wins in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Jim Montgomery, it was the perfect example. As the Bruins searched for some insurance in the third period, Patrice Bergeron remained true to his game. While Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak went to work down low in the Sharks' end, Boston's captain stayed well above the puck when he easily could have cheated closer to the net front in search of the dagger.
NHL
Thompson excited for All-Star nod, hopes for teammates to join him
Fans can send additional Sabres players by voting now through Jan. 17. Don Granato watched how Rasmus Dahlin gained confidence after participating in his first NHL All-Star Game last year. He sees the same potential for Tage Thompson - a scary thought for a player who already has 30 goals less than halfway through the season.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (19-14-7) @ BLACKHAWKS (9-25-4) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (15) Blackhawks:. Points - Patrick Kane (27) Goals -...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Barzal Misses Game in Calgary with Lower Body Injury
Mathew Barzal misses game in Calgary with lower-body injury. Mathew Barzal is day to day with a lower-body injury, the Islanders announced prior to Friday's game against the Calgary Flames. Barzal took warmups, but was a late scratch for the final game of the Isles' four-game road trip. "There was...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (22-12-4) at Canadiens (16-21-3) | 4:30 p.m.
Kraken look to maintain "poise and belief" in Montreal with the opportunity to extend win streak. Time: 4:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. MONTREAL - The Canadiens stopped a seven-game losing streak on Saturday with a 5-4 win over St. Louis and are a group that has struggled of late winning four of their last 15 games. But don't count them out. Remember, this Montreal team beat Seattle at home on Dec. 6 in the second half of a back-to-back and they average just under six rush attacks per game (14th in the league). The lesson has been learned. "We never take any team lightly ever," Jared McCann said. "We were the team last year that was sometimes taken lightly."
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Avalanche
The Edmonton Oilers will host the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place on Saturday night in the first meeting between the two sides since last season's Western Conference Final. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.
NHL
Color of Hockey: Hamilton takes stand, inspires change at Flyers arena
27-year-old events director dynamo behind updating code of conduct at Wells Fargo Center. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Philadelphia Flyers director, events Lyric Hamilton, who was instrumental in Wells Fargo Center updating its code of conduct.
NHL
The human behind the hype: Jason Robertson
Pouring the foundation to the development of any relationship requires time, energy, commitment, and attention. So, whether it's your blood family, hockey family or both, we need those components. For this reason it was of reasonable concern missing training camp due to contract negotiations might interfere with all the newness...
NHL
Game Preview: 01.08.22 at ARI
PIT: 19-13-6 (44 pts) | ARI: 13-20-5 (31 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins finish up their three-game road trip with a visit to Mullett Arena to take on the Arizona Coyotes for their final meeting of the 2022-23 season. Earlier this season, Pittsburgh took down Arizona 6-2 in the team's season opener. Sidney Crosby recorded a team-high three points (1G-2A) in the win. Pittsburgh has won nine-consecutive games against Arizona, and have points in each of its last 12 games (11-0-1) dating back to Feb. 29, 2016. The Penguins are 6-0-0 against Central Division teams, outscoring opponents 28-12 in those six games. The Penguins have won seven of their last eight games versus Western Conference opponents. They are 9-6-0 versus the West this season.
NHL
Practice Notebook - Jan. 7, 2023
WINNIPEG - Twice over the course of this four-game win streak, the Winnipeg Jets penalty kill has been tasked with clinching the victory in the final minutes of regulation. In Edmonton on New Year's Eve, the Jets were shorthanded for the final 2:24 against the league's top power play unit and got the job done.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Match Up Against Flames on Sunday Night
Chicago goes for second-straight win against Calgary. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks go for their second-straight win on Sunday night as they face the Calgary Flames (TICKETS). RECAP. Alex Stalock's 10th career NHL shutout helped the Blackhawks to...
NHL
STRIKE FAST, STRIKE HARD
Flames score three in the opening frame en route to a 4-1 victory over the visiting Islanders. The Flames were ruthlessly efficient Friday night. And they were rewarded with two big points. Calgary got its first win of the New Year, beating the visiting Islanders 4-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Jets
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (5-1 L vs WPG), Dec. 29 (4-2 L @ WPG), Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-24-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 9-14-0-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last...
FOX Sports
All-Star Robertson scores two goals, Stars top Panthers 5-1
DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored two goals and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 on Sunday. Defensemen Nils Lundkvist, Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen also scored for the Stars, who snapped a two-game losing streak that matched their longest of the season.
