Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has been found dead aged 29
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has died at the age of 29. Lewis, from North Carolina, appeared on the hit reality show back in 2014 when her ex-best friend Jenelle Evans told her about her pregnancy. While the pair 'had gone their separate ways' at the time of Lewis'...
msn.com
Oscar winner pregnant with twins at 48 shares new details — and reveals her bump — as she enters third trimester, plus more stars who became moms later in life
Slide 1 of 48: On Oct. 5, 2022, Oscar winner Hilary Swank announced that she's pregnant at 48. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time," she said on "Good Morning America," where she was promoting her new ABC show "Alaska Daily," adding that she and her husband of four years, social venture entrepreneur Philip Schneider, are expecting twins: "I can't believe it." Later the same morning, she appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where she said she was "feeling good" in her second trimester and called her pregnancy "such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable." Making things even sweeter? She later revealed her due date is April 16, 2023, which is her late father's birthday. On Jan. 9, 2023, Hilary appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (pictured here) where she shared she'd just entered her 27th week and shared more about her pregnancy. "The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness, I didn't do any throwing up, but all I wanted was fruit," she said, adding that she loves being pregnant. "I feel like women are superheroes for what our bodies do. I have such. I'm in a whole new found respect."Hilary, of course, isn't the only star to experience motherhood at a more mature age. To celebrate her happy news, join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the famous ladies who became first-time moms or added to their broods later in life...MORE: Stars expecting babies.
Jeff Beck: 5 Things To Know About Guitarist Dead At 78 After Contracting Bacterial Meningitis
Jeff Beck was a legendary guitarist. He recently finished touring with Johnny Depp. Jeff reportedly died suddenly Tuesday of viral meningitis. Jeff Beck, the legendary guitarist who toured with embattled actor Johnny Depp, has reportedly died at the age of 78 after a sudden illness. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” a statement posted to his official Twitter account on Wednesday, January 11 read. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Jeff reportedly passed away on Tuesday, January 9.
Musician Jeff Beck dead at 78 following sudden illness
Jeff Beck, the British guitar phenom who rose to fame with The Yardbirds, died Tuesday. He was 78. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement posted Wednesday on Twitter. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss,” the tweet ended. The Post has reached out to a rep for Beck for comment. Beck and Johnny Depp recently completed a tour in support of their 2022 album “18.” “I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player,” tweeted Tony Iommi, founding member and guitarist for Black Sabbath. “There will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff.” This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Noise’ on Netflix, in Which a Mother’s Quest for Her Missing Daughter Illuminates Mexico’s Epidemic of Kidnappings and Femicide
Noise (now on Netflix) dramatizes one woman’s grueling ordeal in the wake of her daughter’s likely kidnapping. Veteran filmmaker Natalia Beristain co-writes and directs the film, the fictional counterpart to her 2019 documentary Nosotras, about endemic femicide in Mexico. Noise (Spanish title: Ruida) is a gripping, artfully conceived, superbly acted drama about a real-life problem that spans social, personal and political avenues; the film risks getting lost among Netflix’s persistent content onslaught, so here’s a plea to not let that happen. NOISE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: We meet Julia (Julieta Egurrola) in extreme close-up. She has an expressive,...
Comments / 0