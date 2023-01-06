Read full article on original website
East High auditorium renamed to honor Ruth Ann Gaines
DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines Public Schools took some time this weekend to honor a legend. The auditorium at Des Moines East High School was renamed in honor of former drama and theater arts teacher Ruth Ann Gaines. The dedication ceremony took place Sunday. Gaines taught at East High for 40 years and was […]
KXRM
Widefield trade school program receives donation
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Manufacturing Industry Learning Lab (MiLL) in Widefield School District 3 (WSD3) received a $12,500 donation from the International Woodworking Fair (IWF) to further advance its trade programs. The MiLL provides trade career pathways for students in Cabinet Manufacturing, Construction Technology, and Welding Technology. MiLL students receive hands-on experience using state-of-the-art manufacturing […]
