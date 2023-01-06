Dallas Mavericks Shockingly Waive Kemba Walker Even After Having 32-Point Game

Walker inked a one-year deal with the Mavericks in November and his salary would have become guaranteed on Saturday.

Kemba Walker's time with the Dallas Mavericks came to a shocking end after the franchise waived the veteran after he played just nine games for them this season.

News of the side signing Walker broke in November last year, and his arrival to Dallas was meant to bolster the offensive production, which heavily rested on Luka Doncic's shoulders.

They waived Facundo Campazzo to make space, and team owner Mark Cuban explained the rationale behind signing the guard, saying he would give more flexibility to coach Jason Kidd on the offensive end.

“We wanted to add some flexibility to our offense. Like last year at this point, we have great shot quality, particularly from the 3, but we have struggled to make enough of them. Kemba will give J-Kidd more offensive flexibility.”

The 32-year-old played nine games for Dallas, averaging 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. He even notched up a season-high 32 points in the team's 100-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon broke the news on Twitter, saying:

Sources: Mavs are waiving Kemba Walker, whose salary would have become guaranteed Saturday. Two-way G McKinley Wright IV has earned minutes and Mavs also want to leave path for rookie Jaden Hardy to get playing time. Walker had 32-point game for Mavs and was ultimate pro.

He was key for the New York Knicks last year, averaging 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, and with Dallas looking to ease the burden on Luka Doncic , it appeared signing him was a wise move.

Kemba Walker Was Looking Forward To Playing Alongside Luka Doncic

Walker inked a one-year deal with the Mavericks in November, and his salary would have become guaranteed on Saturday had he continued to be on the roster.

Soon after his vintage 32-point game against the Cavaliers, Walker was vocal about his wish to play alongside Donic , who has been doing the heavy lifting for Dallas.

Kemba Walker, asked about more potential time in rotation with Luka Doncic: “I would love it. No question. Who doesn’t want to play with that kid? He's special. But yeah, like I said, I really just do what I’m asked. That’s what I’m here for."

The guard's playmaking ability and his game awareness make him an asset to any side, and only time will tell if Dallas indeed slipped up waiving the former All-Star guard.

