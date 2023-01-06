Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Gov. Evers Appoints Gay Marine Vet to Lead Veterans Agency
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday he promoted the deputy secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs to lead the agency, which has been troubled by frequent allegations of abuse and poor care. James Bond, a disabled U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has worked at...
US News and World Report
Remains Found in 1997 in Lake Michigan ID'd as Chicago Woman
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — Human remains found in 1997 along Lake Michigan's shoreline in western Michigan have been identified as those of a Chicago woman last seen weeks earlier at a Wisconsin beachfront park, police said Monday. Forensic experts relying on advanced DNA analyses confirmed in December that...
US News and World Report
Man Sentenced for Killing 3, Injuring 2 in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man who was found guilty of murdering three people and injuring two others in Missouri in 2018 was sentenced Friday to five consecutive life sentences. Luis Perez, 27, was sentenced after being found guilty in October of three counts of first-degree murder and two...
US News and World Report
Kentucky Gas and Electric Provider to Close Walk-In Offices
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years. Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company said in a recent news release that the decision comes as more people use their online and telephone services. Walk-in traffic at the offices has declined by 42% since 2014, spokesperson Liz Pratt told the Courier Journal.
Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
longisland.com
Attorney General James Announces Sentencing of Former Nursing Home Employee for Raping a Resident
New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced the sentencing of Khadka Pradhan, 52, of Rochester, for raping and sexually assaulting an 81-year-old nursing home resident suffering from dementia at the Shore Winds Nursing Home in Rochester in September 2021, where he formerly worked as a housekeeper. This morning in Monroe County Court, Judge Caroline E. Morrison sentenced Pradhan to 25 years in prison on those charges, to be served concurrently, and 20 years of post-release supervision. In November 2022, a jury convicted Pradhan of Rape in the First Degree, Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the First Degree, and other lower-level offenses.
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
5newsonline.com
Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud
ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
Gov. Whitmer commutes life-without-parole sentence of Bay County woman convicted of murdering husband in 1990
LANSING, MI — After more than three decades in prison for her role in her husband’s Bay County killing, a man she alleged put her through extreme domestic abuse, LuAnne Szénay has the chance to be free again. It’s a prospect that for long seemed impossible, as...
US News and World Report
New York State Comptroller Asks Southwest Air About Plans to Avoid Future Meltdowns
CHICAGO (Reuters) - New York State's comptroller has written to Southwest Airlines Co, asking the carrier to explain how it plans to prevent an operational collapse like the one at the end of last year which stranded thousands of passengers. The comptroller's office oversees the state's pension system, which held...
them.us
Arizona’s New Governor Katie Hobbs Issued LGBTQ+ Protections on Her First Day in Office
Ahead of her official inauguration ceremony on Thursday, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs issued an executive order Monday strengthening nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ workers across the state. “Ensuring that Arizona is for everyone” — one of Hobbs’ campaign slogans — “requires that every Arizonan should have the opportunity to participate in...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate located in Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
US News and World Report
Minnesota Governor Still Wants Tax Rebates From Huge Surplus
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Friday that his budget proposal will include tax rebates from the state's enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus but conceded that the payments will be smaller that he once hoped. The governor acknowledged that his proposal — which started out...
Hobbs calls on elected officials to end conspiracy theories
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs pledged in her inaugural address Thursday to work with her political rivals as she ushers in a period of divided government and Democratic ascendance in a state long dominated by Republicans. She also called on elected officials to reject conspiracy theories that...
Kari Lake bragged Katie Hobbs would be forced to testify — then her own lawyers pulled the subpoena
Failed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told her supporters on Tuesday that she was "excited" about an upcoming two-day trial ordered in her lawsuit seeking to overturn her election loss. Lake confidently added that Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, the current Democratic secretary of state, would not be able to "duck...
Trump-Backed Election Loser Kari Lake Hints At Violence At Conservative Gathering
Lake was seen as one of the brightest stars in the Trump wing of the party but was among a slew of candidates spreading his election lies who lost in November.
Comments / 1